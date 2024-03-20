Wipro appoints new CEO for Capco

Indian IT services company Wipro has appointed Anne-Marie Rowland to the role of Capco’s Chief Executive Officer. Rowland is currently Managing Partner of Capco’s business in the United Kingdom and Ireland, and a member of Capco’s Global Leadership Team. She will take on the CEO role effective April 1, 2024.

Wipro acquired Capco for $1.45 billion in 2021. As CEO of Capco, Rowland will report to Wipro CEO and Managing Director Thierry Delaporte, and will become a member of Wipro’s Executive Committee. Lance Levy, who has led Capco as CEO for close to a decade, will take on a new role as strategic advisor and continue to support Capco’s strategic direction and Wipro’s overall consulting strategy.

TCS opens Pace Port innovation hub in London

Tata Consultancy Services has opened its new Pace Port, a dedicated innovation hub in London that aims to drive and accelerate innovation-led growth in the United Kingdom while helping businesses with technology solutions.

The TCS Pace Port Innovation Hub aims to become a centre for advanced technology, research, and development in the region. It will focus on innovation across a cross-section of industries, government priorities and national infrastructure while creating an ecosystem of experiences. London is the seventh Pace Port to open in TCS’ global Pace network, following Amsterdam, New York, Paris, Pittsburgh, Toronto, and Tokyo.

The London Pace Port will also offer programmes and initiatives to attract and develop skilled professionals, providing them with opportunities for continuous learning and growth.

L&T Technology Services to upskill 1,000 engineers on Nvidia platforms

L&T Technology Services aims to upskill 1,000 engineers over the coming three years on Nvidia software, such as Nvidia AI Enterprise, a generative AI platform, which includes Nvidia NeMo, Nvidia NIM and more.

Nvidia NeMo is a platform for developing custom generative AI, including tools and microservices for customisation, retrieval-augmented generation (RAG), data curation, model evaluation, and more. Part of this platform, Nvidia NeMo Retriever is a set of microservices that enable accelerated RAG to boost the precision and reliability of generative AI models by integrating data from external sources.

The LTTS training initiative is aimed at building a pool of AI specialists and practitioners. Furthermore, the company will implement AI solutions across various sectors, including manufacturing, automotive, and healthcare.

ICRA forecasts 3-5% growth for Indian IT industry in FY25

UiPath unveils new GenAI features on its tech platform

UiPath, the process automation technology company, has announced several new generative AI (GenAI) features in its platform which is expected to help enterprises realise the potential of AI with automation by accessing specialised AI models tailored to their requirements.

The UiPath Business Automation Platform offers automation technologies for business processes. These new features include Generative Large Language Models (LLMs) designed for specific tasks, context grounding to augment GenAI models with business-specific data, autopilot for developers and testers, prebuilt GenAI Activities for faster time to value etc. UiPath has also partnered with IBM to create watsonx.ai connector.

The new connector provides UiPath customers with access to multiple foundational models currently available in watsonx.ai.

Tech Mahindra gets top ranking in Everest Group index

IT services company Tech Mahindra has been recognised as a leader in Everest Group’s Retail IT Services PEAK Matrix Assessment 2024. The PEAK Matrix provides an assessment of service and technology providers based on their overall capability and market impact across different global services markets.

The assessment is based on Everest Group’s annual request for information process for the calendar year 2023, interactions with the leading service providers, customer reference checks, and analysis of the retail IT services market.

For the assessment, Everest Group evaluated 24 global IT service providers, with each profile providing a comprehensive representation of service focus, key intellectual property (IP)/solutions, domain investments, and case studies in the retail industry.