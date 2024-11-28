Resolute expands health offerings targeting the corporate segment

Bengaluru-headquartered digital health and wellness provider Resolute is expanding its offerings to the corporate segment, as it seeks to provide artificial intelligence driven solutions that leads to overall well being.

“At Resolute, we partner with companies to create effective, equitable wellness solutions that meet the needs of today’s workforce. Our goal is to help CHROs and wellness leaders design programmes that engage employees, improve well-being, and drive higher productivity,” said Srinivasa Vivek, Co-founder, Resolute.

As part of its new offerings, it has programmes focused on gut health and longevity. In addition, it is also rolling out other initiatives like meditation bars, longevity clinics, health IQ assessments, and mobility stations.

Resolute is currently partnering with over 30 corporates across India, with a combined total of 38,000 users. Vivek claimed that response from the corporates has been very encouraging. According to him, the AI health dashboard provides real-time insights on employee engagement, health risks, and programme outcomes.

The wellness programmes of Resolute is based on four elements - hyper personalisation, where it provides customised data driven solutions, omni-channel engagement through multiple touchpoints to access wellness resources, a combination of digital tools and experts to create sustainable health routines, and lastly evidence based approach taking inputs from multiple segments like medicine, sports, science etc.

“By focusing on well-being, companies not only enhance employee health but also build a strong wellness culture that attracts and retains top talent,” said Vivek.

Vivek has founded several health based platforms. He started Pytheos Health Systems in 2016 which has other brands such as MyDiagnostics.in and HumanFractal.Ai provides technology solutions for healthcare institutions. Resolute was established in 2022.