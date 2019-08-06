6 women entrepreneurs who are working on children's clothing

Motherhood can be daunting. Add spearheading a business to the list, and it’s a packed bag. These six women entrepreneurs have not only broken this stereotype, they have gone a step ahead – they are all mothers running successful clothing businesses, all while keeping a watchful eye on their children. Some have even been inspired by their children, and have come out with chemical-free organic wear too.





Jyotsna Pattabiraman, Unamia: Is an e-commerce clothing line started in Bengaluru created by parents for children. Unamia meaning ‘one of a kind’ in Italian offers a wide range of clothes for young boys and girls. Jyotsna’s motivation behind Unamia was the lack of favorable choices in the kids wear segment. Her clothes are of international quality, brightly colored, easy and comfortable. From dresses to frocks for young girls to full-sleeved t-shirts, shorts and jackets for young boys, and ethnic wear, there is a large and tasteful collection to choose from.





From left to right, Sonal Shah,Koonik, Jyotsna Pattabiraman, Unamia, Neha Garodia, Mi Dulce An'ya, Aastha Agarwal, Pink Blue India.

Sonal Shah, Koonik: A Mumbai-based store Koonik, aims to provide anti-allergic, soft and comfortable clothing for infants and toddlers. Organic cotton and non-toxic dyes are used to make the clothes, and the collections are also free from reactive chemicals that could potentially harm the babies’ skin. Speaking to Yourstory earlier, Sonal revealed, “Organic cotton is the kind of cotton that we grew up with, way before chemicals and genetically-modified seeds found their way into our farmlands. It is the kind of cotton that our grandmas would approve of for our little ones.” Her product range includes onesies for toddlers, as well as baby suits, and comfortable cotton t-shirts and pajamas. Koonik also designs toys for children.





Neha Garodia, Mi Dulce An’ya: This organic, artisanal, and chic clothing store for young children was founded by Neha Garodia in Kolkata. What started initially as a mission to find the right, comfortable yet stylish clothing for her children Ansh and Manya, led Neha to start her own brand. All her clothes are made using organic cotton that is sown from non-GMO seeds, as she feels that this is not only safe for a newborn’s delicate skin, but also environmentally friendly. Her clothing range includes festive, formal, and night wear for young boys and girls, as well as accessories like clips and bags. The store also offers a personalised gifts and clothes range, with funky shark, dragon and unicorn-themed designs. It’s a one-stop shop for babies, and also sells nursery and room decor for infants like crib mobils, pillows and tents. Creating nursing aprons and baby day carry bags, the store is clearly the best for ‘a new mom’s arsenal!’ “I have always tried to limit my impact on the Earth. Producing organic apparel for the most precious people in our lives, our children pairs my personal philosophies with my entrepreneurial spirit,” Neha says.

Aastha Agarwal, Pink Blue A Kids Boutique India: Founded in Jaipur, Rajasthan, Pink Blue is one of India’s largest online platforms for children’s designer wear. The boutique also exports to the UK, UAE and US. It specialises in dresses for girls, distinctive cuts and custom-made wear for boys. It even designs unisex clothing. All the designs are handmade, carefully crafted by skilled designers and tailors who have been selected by Aastha herself. The boutique is known for its ethnic and party dress collections. Apart from this, the store sells jumpsuits, swimwear and rompers for toddlers. A wide distinctive collection of clothing to choose from, they also have hair accessories to be paired with outfits.





Peachy Pumpkin & Magic Threads Clothing For Children

Vimla Crasta, Magic Threads Kids Party Wear: Is a clothing store in Bengaluru for children from ages six months to 12. A self-taught designer, Vimla started designing children’s clothes purely out of passion. A child's age, needs and comfort are taken into account. The clothes offer a personal touch, and are perfect for special occasions. Dresses, gowns, ethnic and formal wear for girls, are inspired by popular characters on and off screen. Magic Threads also makes footwear and accessories to go with their designs.

Pooja Kumbhaj, Peachy Pumpkin: This baby and children’s clothing store founded by Pooja Kumbhaj is based in Bengaluru.The store specialises in woven clothing that is fashionable, colorful and trendy for girls. They take pride in fabrics that are handpicked and designed with contemporary silhouettes, color palate and trends in mind. From dresses, gowns, palazzos, haram pants and ethnic wear, girls have a large collection to choose from. The store also offers custom-made outfits too.







