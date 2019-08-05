Emma Watson launches sexual harassment helpline in England and Wales

Emma Watson says the new advice helpline aims to support all women, 'where ever we work'.

Actor Emma Watson on Monday launched a free legal advice helpline for women experiencing sexual harassment at the workplace in England and Wales. Watson said that it was "completely staggering" that this was currently the only helpline of its kind across the countries.





The helpline is funded by the Time's Up UK Justice and Equality Fund, which was launched in 2018 by various British actors, directors, and producers. The Fund is managed by Rosa, a UK-based charitable organisation set up to support initiatives that benefit girls and women.





The helpline will be operated by volunteer women employment lawyers and the legal staff at Rights of Women, an organisation working to help women through the law.





We're proud to launch our new free legal advice line for women in England & Wales who have been sexually harassed at work, funded by @TIMESUPUK @RosaForWomen and backed by @EmmaWatson



The phone number is 02074490152 and opening times are on our website

Seyi Newell, the project director at Rosa said,





"From the woman who isn't sure if she's just 'making a fuss' to the woman who is overtly harassed at work, the helpline aims to support the women who need them."





Deeba Syed, the senior legal officer at Rights of Women, also highlighted the fact that workplace sexual harassment often remains "hidden" despite having reached "epidemic levels".





According to research by the Trades Union Congress (TUC), one in two women in the UK has experienced workplace sexual harassment. It also says that one in five women don't feel able to report sexual harassment to their employer.





Speaking about these statistics, Emma Watson said,





"It finally feels like people are realising the scale of the problem, and I'm certainly hopeful that with global standards such as the recent International Labour Organisation treaty on harassment at work, we'll start to see a new climate of prevention and accountability on this issue domestically."





Those who call the helpline will get legal advice on what constitutes sexual harassment, how to report a grievance against an employer, and how to make a claim in the Employment Tribunal. Callers will also be given advice about settlements and non-disclosure agreements.





"Understanding what your rights are, how you can assert them, and the choices you have if you've experienced harassment is such a vital part of creating safe workplaces for everyone, and this advice line is such a huge development in ensuring that all women are supported, where ever we work," Watson said.





