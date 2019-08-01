Entrepreneur, environmentalist, social worker, humanitarian, and dancer: meet Kochi-based Roopa George

Born and raised in a prominent business family in Shoranur, Kerala, entrepreneur Roopa George believes that she has imbibed and learnt from the strengths of women around her.





Her mother and grandmother played instrumental roles in the family business, a very popular private bus operator service Mayilvahanam, which was started by her grandfather and his brothers in 1934. Later in the 70s, her father established a cast-iron foundry and unit for the manufacture of cookware and agricultural implements.





“I grew up seeing my mother and paternal grandmother involved in something or the other. My mother was a social worker who was instrumental in establishing a pottery society for the welfare of the tribals involved in the craft. My grandmother would often advise my grandfather on matters of business,” she says.





Entrepreneurship and beyond





Roopa got married at the age of 21 into a business family engaged in marine exports in Kochi and Mangalore. At present, she is a Partner at Baby Marine International and was also instrumental in helping set up the family’s The Asian Kitchen by Tokyo Bay at the Cochin Club in Fort Kochi, a fine dining restaurant featuring seven Asian cuisines.





But Roopa is not just your average entrepreneur riding the family business wave. She is a well-known social worker, environmentalist, humanitarian, and a prolific Bharatanatyam dancer.





“After I got married, it was natural for me to join the family business. I look after administration at Baby Marine International. I can say Asian Kitchen is my baby, having been involved with the fundamentals of starting up the restaurant,” she says.





For Roopa, entrepreneurship and “giving back” go hand in hand. She is part of the ‘Bin It India’ campaign that aims at cleanliness in schools and making students aware of the dangers of using plastic.





“I have reached out to more than 150 schools as part of the ‘Bin It India’ campaign to teach students about the need to conserve and protect the environment in different ways,” Roopa adds.





Besides this, Roopa voluntarily teaches at several government-aided schools in backward areas. “Most of these students lack real role models as they come from broken homes and poor living conditions. The aim of these value education classes is to give them a helping hand, to grow, and succeed.”





She is also the Goodwill Ambassador for the ‘House Challenge Project’ started by Our Lady’s School, Thoppumpady, Kochi, that aims to build homes for the homeless in the state.





A passion for the arts





Roopa’s various passions include dance. Living next door to the Kerala Kalamandalam – A University of Art and Culture ensured that she received the best tutelage.





She continues to perform at temple festivals, prestigious centres of art and culture, and also on Doordarshan.





“In the earlier days, people used to wonder why as a Christian, I was learning and performing Bharatanatyam. Thankfully, times have changed and people understand that you need dedication, training, and that divine spark within you to pursue the art,” says Roopa.





As a woman who wears many hats, how does she manage them all? “We have one life to do all the things we can,” she says, “and we have to constantly discover different aspects of our personality.”





“Today’s is a smart generation with a smartphone in a smart classroom. But in order to be smart human beings, you have to explore yourself and be good in both academics and other activities. Go find where your interest lies – music, dance, gardening or anything else. Most importantly, keep your eyes and ears open and your heart receptive,” she adds.





She avers that the entrepreneurial life is not always easy even though you are part of a family business. “Nothing solely rests on me; the decisions are usually collectively made though I have the support of the others. Also, building a team from scratch is not easy,” she adds.





Glass is always half full





And for this reason, Roopa is actively involved in a number of organisations that cater to women entrepreneurs like the Women Entrepreneurs Network (WEN) and All Ladies League (ALL), among others.





“It’s unbelievable how WhatsApp has become an effective medium for communication and networking, especially among women. Right from getting the right leads, advice, and certification - everything can be done with this medium,” she says.





When Roopa received the Kairali TV Jwala Award in 2017 from popular actor Mammooty for her outstanding contribution as a young woman entrepreneur, many urged her to start a trust or a foundation. “Since my work is in a number of areas, I now feel the need to channelise all my efforts in the social sector under one umbrella and use my social contacts for growth and development. I am thinking of starting a foundation in the near future.”





One thing, she says, that drives her through the various tasks she manages in a day is the positivity to keep going. “Remember, the glass is always half full. Also, there is nothing permanent in life. Each phase of life is temporary and there is a way out of every challenge. Keep your mind open. When you embark on something, think whether it’s going to change lives. Life is beautiful only when you make it beautiful for others.”





