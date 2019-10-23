



Emilia Clarke is famously remembered as the silver-haired queen Daenerys Targaryen from the blockbuster TV series Game of Thrones (GoT). The British actor knew as a toddler that she wanted to be an actor and persevered to turn her dream into a reality. She has appeared in over 10 movies and also on Broadway, where she played the iconic Audrey Hepburn’s role in Breakfast at Tiffany’s.





Earlier this year, the actor revealed that she survived two brain aneurysms after shooting the first season of GoT. After her successful recovery, she started SameYou, an organisation that supports increased rehabilitation access for people after brain injury and stroke. Clarke will soon be seen in Last Christmas along with actor Henry Golding.





Here are 10 quotes by Emilia Clarke that will teach you important life lessons and inspire you to live life on your own terms.





“There are no captions on red-carpet photos that say, 'This girl trained for two weeks, she went on a juice diet, she has a professional hair and makeup person, and this dress was made for her.' I just wish they'd say, 'It ain't the truth.'”





“One of the many things I love about Daenerys (Targaryen) from Game of Thrones is she's given me an opportunity to fly the flag for young girls and women, to be more than just somebody's wife and somebody's girlfriend.”





“I think as a woman it's in our nature to nurture someone else. Sometimes at the expense of ourselves.”





“My life is unrecognisable compared to what it was. Game of Thrones has opened doors that were never there before. But it can be dangerous to see it in those terms, I think. It's best to take it as it comes and work as hard as you can, and hopefully the other things fall into place.”









“It's the growth of a girl into a woman. She's being thrown into the deep end, to see if she can sink or swim, and she decides to do it her way. It was wonderful to see a character with such humble beginnings, and such low self-esteem, beginning to trust herself. So my feelings within filming it were echoed - in a much more dramatic way, obviously.”





“One of my best friends has come out with me for this trip, and she reminded me of something rather embarrassing. I've known her for almost two decades, and she said, 'When I first met you, you said, 'Hi, my name's Millie, and I want to be an actress.'' I was like, 'God, that's cringe-worthy', but I was always determind.”





“Beauty is laughter. It's being inspired. If you look emaciated and tired and full of self-loathing, you do not look beautiful, no matter how perfect your hair and makeup is. We should be celebrating having a giggle a bit more. Laughter is free as well, which is good.”





“There is something gratifying, and beyond lucky, about coming to the end of Thrones. I’m so happy to be here to see the end of this story and the beginning of whatever comes next.”









