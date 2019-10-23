A

10 inspirational quotes by actor Emilia Clarke on facing life and its challenges head on

Emilia Clarke, who played Khaleesi Daenerys Targaryen in 'Games of Thrones', turns 33 today. We list down 10 inspirational quotes by the actor who went through a trial by fire, on screen and in real life.

By Nirandhi Gowthaman
23rd Oct 2019
  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close
Emilia Clarke


Emilia Clarke is famously remembered as the silver-haired queen Daenerys Targaryen from the blockbuster TV series Game of Thrones (GoT). The British actor knew as a toddler that she wanted to be an actor and persevered to turn her dream into a reality. She has appeared in over 10 movies and also on Broadway, where she played the iconic Audrey Hepburn’s role in Breakfast at Tiffany’s. 


Earlier this year, the actor revealed that she survived two brain aneurysms after shooting the first season of GoT. After her successful recovery, she started SameYou, an organisation that supports increased rehabilitation access for people after brain injury and stroke. Clarke will soon be seen in Last Christmas along with  actor Henry Golding. 


Here are 10 quotes by Emilia Clarke that will  teach you important life lessons and inspire you to live life on your own terms.


Emilia Clarke quotes image 2

“There are no captions on red-carpet photos that say, 'This girl trained for two weeks, she went on a juice diet, she has a professional hair and makeup person, and this dress was made for her.' I just wish they'd say, 'It ain't the truth.'”


“One of the many things I love about Daenerys (Targaryen) from Game of Thrones is she's given me an opportunity to fly the flag for young girls and women, to be more than just somebody's wife and somebody's girlfriend.”


“I think as a woman it's in our nature to nurture someone else. Sometimes at the expense of ourselves.”


“My life is unrecognisable compared to what it was. Game of Thrones has opened doors that were never there before. But it can be dangerous to see it in those terms, I think. It's best to take it as it comes and work as hard as you can, and hopefully the other things fall into place.”


Emilia Clarke quotes image 2


“It's the growth of a girl into a woman. She's being thrown into the deep end, to see if she can sink or swim, and she decides to do it her way. It was wonderful to see a character with such humble beginnings, and such low self-esteem, beginning to trust herself. So my feelings within filming it were echoed - in a much more dramatic way, obviously.”


“One of my best friends has come out with me for this trip, and she reminded me of something rather embarrassing. I've known her for almost two decades, and she said, 'When I first met you, you said, 'Hi, my name's Millie, and I want to be an actress.'' I was like, 'God, that's cringe-worthy', but I was always determind.”


“Beauty is laughter. It's being inspired. If you look emaciated and tired and full of self-loathing, you do not look beautiful, no matter how perfect your hair and makeup is. We should be celebrating having a giggle a bit more. Laughter is free as well, which is good.”


“There is something gratifying, and beyond lucky, about coming to the end of Thrones. I’m so happy to be here to see the end of this story and the beginning of whatever comes next.”



(Edited by Rekha Balakrishnan)

Also Read

5 times Game of Thrones broke away from gender stereotypes

Also Read

Love ‘em or hate ‘em but the women of Game of Thrones can teach us some important life lessons


  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close
Report an issue
Authors
Nirandhi Gowthaman

Related Tags

Trending Now

Trending Stories

This woman quit her job against her family’s wishes and built a multi-crore business

Ramarko Sengupta

Meet the women running successful thrift stores online

Nirandhi Gowthaman

How a housewife from Haryana became a top Flipkart seller earning Rs 8 lakhs a month

Tenzin Pema

How a housewife built a Rs 10 Cr business from an investment of Rs 50,000

Ramarko Sengupta
Daily Capsule
How Torchit uses AI to help the visually impaired; EV startup Tresmoto to redefine India’s fleet operations
Read Here

Latest

Updates from around the world

PV Sindhu and Deepika Padukone support PM Modi’s #BharatKiLakshmi campaign

Nirandhi Gowthaman

These four women entrepreneurs are making textile jewellery popular

Tanvi Dubey

This Diwali, go traditional with these women-led ethnic wear brands

Rekha Balakrishnan

Bumble India and Safetipin to join hands to make urban spaces safer for women

Tanvi Dubey

IIM Kozhikode announces startup support programme for women entrepreneurs

Rekha Balakrishnan

[Breast Cancer Awareness Month] These healthtech startups are using AI and ML for early detection

Nirandhi Gowthaman

Meet the Kung Fu nuns teaching self-defence to young girls in the Himalayas

Rekha Balakrishnan

Airbnb partners with Princess Diya Kumari Foundation to empower rural women in Rajasthan

Tanvi Dubey

Microsoft’s venture fund M12 partners with Mayfield and Pivotal Ventures to announce $6M competition for women-led startups

Rekha Balakrishnan

On Kamala Harris' birthday, these 12 inspirational quotes by the Senator will inspire you to work for social good

Nirandhi Gowthaman

Meet Niti Singhal whose clothing brand looks to flip the idea of fashion for women

Nirandhi Gowthaman

Meet the women running successful thrift stores online

Nirandhi Gowthaman

Our Partner Events

Hustle across India
Tue Oct 08 2019

She Builds Tech Mentorship Program

Vijayawada
Tue Nov 19 2019

Zoholics

Mumbai
Thu Jan 09 2020

GIPC 2020

New Delhi
Thu Feb 13 2020

Future of Women 2020

Bangalore