Tough times and failure won’t last, your tenacity will: 5 women entrepreneurs share how they tackle challenges

Entrepreneurship is like being on a roller coaster but one that keeps going. The road is filled with unexpected challenges, unforeseen snags, and sometimes even finding the right talent for the job becomes difficult.





But that’s just the tip of the iceberg. There is so much more to being an entrepreneur. As talk show host and entrepreneur Oprah Winfrey said, “Turn your wounds into wisdom.”

On the occasion of Women’s Entrepreneurship Day, HerStory reached out to a few women entrepreneurs to understand how they tackle the highs and lows of entrepreneurship, deal with challenges and accept failure. Here is what we learnt.





L-R (clockwise): Rashi Narang, Chinu Kala, Upma Kapoor, Elsa Marie D'silva and Vineeta Singh

Convert fear into excitement

Vineeta Singh, CEO of SUGAR Cosmetics says:





"Entrepreneurship is a journey full of joy and fulfilment, and at the same time, it brings with it the turmoil of fear and stress. A simple tip to battle the difficult times is to convert fear to excitement. It’s fear, self-doubt and uncertainty that blur our vision towards achieving the dreams that got us started in the first place.





"My advice is to take off your fear lens and recognise them for what they are to unmask the dreams behind them. This could take you to fake confidence till you actually make it and not care about what people say – but know your worth and stand back up. We may fail, we may fall, but it’s more important to yet rise every time and show the power of mettle within us!"

Slow down and replenish

Rashi Narang, Co-founder of Heads up for Tail says:





"Women entrepreneurs are constantly stretched thin because they have to be able to manage not just the business front but also home, family and children.





"When the going gets tough for me, I try and slow down for a few days to replenish the energy! When it's all too overwhelming, I take one day at a time and remember why I do what I do. And that charges me right back up to get to it again!"

Take stock and keep going

Elsa Marie D’silva, Founder and CEO of Safecity says:





"I evaluate my options and get a grip on what I have control over. I mitigate my losses and try and figure out if there is anything I can do differently. I also speak with several people - family, friends, and mentors. Walking and exercise help deal with it in the moment.”

Focus on one step at a time

Upma Kapoor, the Founder of Teal and Terra says:





"I believe that when faced with tough times, one should focus on taking one step at a time. Rushing things may result in failure or cause more complications. Sit back and introspect the situation with a calm head and plan your next move. Slowly and gradually, you’ll be able to understand the root cause of the issue and come up with a solution to overcome it in the most effective way.





At the lowest of the lows, when you work until your mental and physical limits are exhausted, do not be dejected. Try to look at the positive aspect as these tough times help an individual explore their strongest side and make them more resilient towards future roadblocks. Be passionate with your idea - it takes a lot of planning and perseverance to emerge as a successful entrepreneur. Focus on the bigger picture and remember that the tough times shall also pass. Seeking guidance from mentors, family and friends in tough times help raise out the pressure. One can ask them for their feedback and advice. Surrounding oneself with positivity makes a big positive difference."

What defines us is how well we rise after falling

Chinu Kala Founder of Rubans says:





"Recently, I faced a major setback, when we had a major fire in our office at 6 am. We lost everything - our entire stock, office equipment, documents, laptops, etc. The office turned into a furnace it took the fire department three hours to control the fire. I could enter the office only after eight hours and all I saw everywhere was only ashes.





"There was nothing left to even cry over. I told myself that there is no point in thinking about what happened and the same day at 5 pm, I asked my team to report at my residence at 9:30 am the next day. I borrowed six laptops from neighbouring flats and we started to rebuild the business. Today, I can proudly say that in just four months we are doing better sales than before and we have come back with a bang. I feel that this is what conditioning of thought can do for us."





We must always remember that what we do does not always define us, what defines us is how well we rise after falling."





How do you deal with tough times? What keeps you going? Tell us in the comments section below.









(Edited by Rekha Balakrishnan)







