This Christmas, find the perfect presents with these 5 gifting platforms by women

The weather is getting cooler, and the evenings longer, which means Christmas is right around the corner! And there’s nothing like spending the season with the people who mean most to you.





If you are looking for something that your loved ones will absolutely adore, look no further than these five gifting platforms launched by women with the perfect present for everyone. From quirky decor to apparel and custom gifts, they have it all.





(L-R) Sonali Shah, Alicia Souza, Sonali Gour, Naadia Mirza, Pinky Maheshwari

The Style Salad

Co-founded in 2016 by childhood friends Saloni Shah and Shweta Raman, The Style Salad offers handpicked items like home decor, stationery, jewellery, gourmet food, beauty products and more.





The platform also specialises in curated gift boxes, with a special festive season collection complete with goodies like candles, ornaments, chocolates, tea blends, and even wine glasses and a sangria mix.





Christmas gift boxes at The Style Salad start at Rs 250 and go up to Rs 4,200.





In an interview with Deccan Chronicle, the co-founders say that The Style Salad was born from their idea of experimenting with “undiscovered products” in lifestyle, gourmet food, and home decor and presenting them as a gift box.





Image source: thestylesalad.in

Dottedi

Co-founded by Naadia Mirza in 2009, Dottedi offers more than 2,000 innovative and quirky gifts. It also undertakes organising events and parties with its unique styles.





The company was launched after Mirza exceeded her holiday shopping budget, and had to market the things she bought while travelling, to her friends.





Dottedi has products ranging from gifts for a birthday, anniversary, baby shower to a selection of gourmet cakes, candy, and more. It also offers a wide range of experiential packages including wine stomping, luncheons, and tea parties.





Its Christmas collection, which starts at Rs 405 and goes up to Rs 6,750, includes gift boxes, bags, sweet hampers, crockery, and party crates among others.





Some of the Christmas experiences it offers are to bring Santa to your doorstep, and a full day of surprises.





Image source: thedottedi.in

Winni

Co-founded by Sonali Gour in 2012, Winni offers a range of gifts like cakes, flowers, chocolates, home decor, jewellery and gift boxes, with express and international delivery.





Its Christmas collection includes specialised gifts for your loved ones, from parents and children





to partners and friends. Among options like hampers, customised mugs, cushions, and keychains, you can also buy traditional plum cakes, Christmas trees and plants.





Winni's Christmas range starts at Rs 279 and goes up to Rs 50,000 for a set of 100 plum cakes.





Image source: winni.in

Alicia Souza

Illustrator Alicia Souza’s eponymous brand is full of cute and quirky products with her original artwork to light up anyone’s day.





Under her Christmas collection, you can find stickers, stamps, greeting cards, and ornaments ranging from Rs 150 to Rs 599. And if you want to ring in the New Year early, Alicia Souza offers a wide range of planners and calendars from Rs 250 to Rs 2,500.





Apart from Christmas and New Year specials, the website also has an abundant collection of unique stationery, apparel, footwear, accessories, phone covers, home decor and much more, suitable for every season.





Image source: aliciasouza.com

Surprise Someone

Co-founded by Pinky Maheshwari and her mother Sharda Daga in 2015, Surprise Someone is a unique gifting platform which uses only recycled paper and rags for all its products. All the paper used is also infused with seeds, so that whenever it is trashed, a plant grows.





The mother-daughter startup also focuses on empowering women. The entire collection is made by women from all walks of life, and helps them earn a livelihood.





Ranging from Rs 170 to Rs 1,500, Surprise Someone’s Christmas and New Year collection offers gifts like combo boxes, chocolates, gift bags and tags, photo frames, diaries and even planter sets with seeds and pot.

Image source: surprisesomeone.in

