Rise Above with HerStory: A bold, new theme that celebrates women heroes

Rise Above is an ode to the women heroes. Women who have risen above tradition, perception, expectation, and sometimes even their own past.

By Team YS
23rd Jan 2020
For seven years, HerStory has brought you stories from all over India of women braving the odds to chase their dreams.


A wheelchair-bound woman crafting hits on Dubsmash. A cancer survivor going on to become a top sport climber. A woman curating shawls by unsung Kashmiri weavers. A schoolgirl who becomes a mechanic to support her family, opening her own garage.


Rise Above campaign

These are powerful stories. With one common thread, irrespective of age, location, education or state. These are ordinary women who chose to rise above something.


In a culture that is quick to ask women to “go quietly with the flow”, these women wanted to rise above tradition, perception, expectation, and sometimes even their own past.


Even now, in 2020, all of us – women and men – have the opportunity to rise above limitations in order to reach our full potential as individuals and as a nation. So, we at HerStory thought now was a good time to understand, celebrate, and share the DNA behind the powerful stories: ‘RISE ABOVE.’

What do we want to offer?

We want to inspire, engage, and mentor women everywhere - who are struggling with history’s legacies - to rise above. We are very conscious of the fact that this social transformation cannot happen without men. So, everything we say in RISE ABOVE is also a clarion call to men to relinquish old beliefs and enable the women of their lives to succeed.

How do we plan to go about it?

From a vision and campaigns that give you your weekly dose of inspiration to interviews, stories, and workshops that guide you on how to RISE ABOVE in your own space, we are going all out.


We are excited about bringing you a variety of thought-starters and resources to spark your fire and set you on your way. We’re launching this campaign with a campaign to set the mood.


Tune in. Be inspired. And share your story of how you plan to RISE ABOVE. We’d love to hear from you. Write to us herstory@yourstory.com.


Because history will always try to trim our story to meet its design. To create a different future, we would need to take charge of our story.


Let’s rise above.

Authors
Team YS

