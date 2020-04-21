5 funny and uplifting podcasts to listen to during the lockdown

The coronavirus pandemic has halted life for many around the world. Millions of people are stuck at home, in self-isolation, and practising social distancing to help curb the spread of the deadly virus.





With an unprecedented public health crisis forcing people to stay indoors, various entertainment options like TikTok videos, multiplayer gaming, sync streaming apps and podcasts have gained popularity.





Staying indoors for prolonged periods may also lead to anxiety in people who lack motivation to deal with the challenge at hand.





During this difficult time, HerStory dug deep to find some funny and uplifting podcasts that can brighten up your day and help you tide through the lockdown.

Women in Labour

Aditi Mittal and Christina MacGillivray

A freewheeling, no-holds-barred, comedy podcast hosted by comedian Aditi Mittal and filmmaker Christina MacGillivray, who directed the United Nations’ first-ever stand-up comedy festival focusing on immigration and human rights, it is the balanced mix of humour and provocation. Women in Labour deals with the question of the disappearance of women in India’s workforce. Launched on International Women’s Day this year, the podcast features guests from all walks of life including journalists, filmmakers, IAS officers, social scientists, economists, policy influencers, entrepreneurs and opinion-makers.

Happier with Gretchen Rubin

Gretchen and Elizabeth Rubin

Happier with Gretchen Rubin is one of the most popular podcasts on well-being. Hosted by Gretchen Rubin, author of best-selling book The Happiness Project, the podcast has over 95 million downloads. The podcast is a part of the book - where Gretchen took a year of her life to make herself happier using small and big resolutions. Teaming up with her sister Elizabeth, they pick anecdotes from their life, offer practical advice, ways to combat stress, and activities to a happier self in each episode of the podcast.





Understanding the impact of COVID-19, they also released a recent episode tackling the same titled ‘Coping During COVID-19 – how to stay happier and calmer in difficult times.’

Unlocking Us

Brené Brown



If you are on a lookout for a motivational yet funny and well-researched take on life, Brené Brown is your go-to person. The researcher and New York Times #1 bestselling author whose TED Talk ‘The Power of Vulnerability’ has been viewed over 47 million times launched this podcast in March 2020. The podcast explores some of the deepest questions that concern human beings. Though it comprises very few episodes, one episode is a must-listen to - ‘on being heard and being seen’, which tackles issues of consent, sexual violence, and justice.





In her own words, the podcast is “real, unpolished, honest, and reflects both the magic and the messiness of what it means to be human”.

How to Fail with Elizabeth Day

Elizabeth Day

This podcast is a testament to the belief that failure is a part of success. One might wonder how a podcast about failure can be uplifting, but the guests on Elizabeth Day’s podcast exemplify this. The London-based journalist features people from everyday life who describe their moments of failure and how they eventually led to success. These resulting conversations are tender and joyful. From a Love Island contestant who overcame PTSD after working as a bomb-disposal expert to Elle’s editor-in-chief’s tale of finding love, the podcast has conversations that most people would relate to.





Oprah’s Super Soul Conversations

Oprah Winfrey

Anything Oprah Winfrey does is a hit. From hosting one of the most loved and globally renowned talk shows for 25 years to now hosting a podcast, Oprah has the Midas’ touch. Since its launch in 2017, the podcast is one of the most highly rated and reviewed on iTunes. In her Super Soul Conversations, she interviews best-selling authors, health experts, world’s top thought leaders, teachers and luminaries and dives deep into the world we live in. Every episode will leave you inspired with a huge dash of motivation just like her show. The Oprah Winfrey Show is also available as a podcast on Apple Podcasts with her personally curated top 10 shows that she has turned into podcasts.