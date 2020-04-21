5 funny and uplifting podcasts to listen to during the lockdown

From talk show host Oprah Winfrey to stand-up comic Aditi Mittal, these podcasts are the earworms you need during the lockdown.

By Nirandhi Gowthaman
21st Apr 2020
  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

The coronavirus pandemic has halted life for many around the world. Millions of people are stuck at home, in self-isolation, and practising social distancing to help curb the spread of the deadly virus. 


With an unprecedented public health crisis forcing people to stay indoors, various entertainment options like TikTok videos, multiplayer gaming, sync streaming apps and podcasts have gained popularity. 


Staying indoors for prolonged periods may also lead to anxiety in people who lack motivation to deal with the challenge at hand. 


During this difficult time, HerStory dug deep to find some funny and uplifting podcasts that can brighten up your day and help you tide through the lockdown.

Women in Labour

Aditi Mittal and MaxGillivray

Aditi Mittal and Christina MacGillivray

A freewheeling, no-holds-barred, comedy podcast hosted by comedian Aditi Mittal and filmmaker Christina MacGillivray, who directed the United Nations’ first-ever stand-up comedy festival focusing on immigration and human rights, it is the balanced mix of humour and provocation. Women in Labour deals with the question of the disappearance of women in India’s workforce. Launched on International Women’s Day this year, the podcast features guests from all walks of life including journalists, filmmakers, IAS officers, social scientists, economists, policy influencers, entrepreneurs and opinion-makers. 

Happier with Gretchen Rubin 

gretchen rubin

Gretchen and Elizabeth Rubin

Happier with Gretchen Rubin is one of the most popular podcasts on well-being. Hosted by Gretchen Rubin, author of best-selling book The Happiness Project, the podcast has over 95 million downloads. The podcast is a part of the book - where Gretchen took a year of her life to make herself happier using small and big resolutions. Teaming up with her sister Elizabeth, they pick anecdotes from their life, offer practical advice, ways to combat stress, and activities to a happier self in each episode of the podcast. 


Understanding the impact of COVID-19, they also released a recent episode tackling the same titled ‘Coping During COVID-19 – how to stay happier and calmer in difficult times.’

Also Read

A promise must be kept: This woman entrepreneur gave 50 employees raises in the time of coronavirus

Unlocking Us 

brene brown

Brené Brown


If you are on a lookout for a motivational yet funny and well-researched take on life, Brené Brown is your go-to person. The researcher and New York Times #1 bestselling author whose TED Talk ‘The Power of Vulnerability’ has been viewed over 47 million times launched this podcast in March 2020. The podcast explores some of the deepest questions that concern human beings. Though it comprises very few episodes, one episode is a must-listen to - ‘on being heard and being seen’, which tackles issues of consent, sexual violence, and justice. 


 In her own words, the podcast is “real, unpolished, honest, and reflects both the magic and the messiness of what it means to be human”.

How to Fail with Elizabeth Day

Elizabeth day

Elizabeth Day

This podcast is a testament to the belief that failure is a part of success. One might wonder how a podcast about failure can be uplifting, but the guests on Elizabeth Day’s podcast exemplify this. The London-based journalist features people from everyday life who describe their moments of failure and how they eventually led to success. These resulting conversations are tender and joyful. From a Love Island contestant who overcame PTSD after working as a bomb-disposal expert to Elle’s editor-in-chief’s tale of finding love, the podcast has conversations that most people would relate to.  

Also Read

Atta biscuits, Thai curry, golgappas and more - these YouTubers can help you cook up a storm during the lockdown


Oprah’s Super Soul Conversations

oprah winfrey

Oprah Winfrey

Anything Oprah Winfrey does is a hit. From hosting one of the most loved and globally renowned talk shows for 25 years to now hosting a podcast, Oprah has the Midas’ touch. Since its launch in 2017, the podcast is one of the most highly rated and reviewed on iTunes. In her Super Soul Conversations, she interviews best-selling authors, health experts, world’s top thought leaders, teachers and luminaries and dives deep into the world we live in. Every episode will leave you inspired with a huge dash of motivation just like her show. The Oprah Winfrey Show is also available as a podcast on Apple Podcasts with her personally curated top 10 shows that she has turned into podcasts. 

How has the coronavirus outbreak disrupted your life? And how are you dealing with it? Write to us or send us a video with subject line 'Coronavirus Disruption' to editorial@yourstory.com

  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

This entrepreneur aims to make formal wear stylish and comfortable for Indian women

Tenzin Norzom

Starting with just Rs 1,000, social entrepreneur Ruchi Jain now delivers farmers’ produce to places like Taj Palace Hotel and Blue Tokai

Tenzin Norzom

This 27-year-old woman entrepreneur's dairy startup is delivering pure and unadulterated milk

Tenzin Norzom

These 4 women entrepreneurs are creating a level playing field in the world of sports

Tenzin Norzom
Daily Capsule
Startups in Tier II and III India continue to thrive amid COVID-19
Read Here

Latest

Updates from around the world

Coronavirus: 250pc rise in gynaecological consults, as per Practo Insights

Nirandhi Gowthaman

Being the spouse of an entrepreneur makes you resilient, optimistic and open to change, says Avina, spouse of Sumesh Menon, Co-founder u2opia Mobiles, Woo

Anjali Sharma

This woman entrepreneur is building a seamless supply chain of lab products for life sciences researchers and scientists

Tenzin Norzom

Coronavirus has led to an increase in demand for this woman entrepreneur’s edtech solutions

Nirandhi Gowthaman

Two 14-year-olds develop a period kit to help build young girls’ confidence

Rekha Balakrishnan

This woman entrepreneur ensures tourism does not come at a heavy cost in India

Tenzin Norzom

Our Partner Events

Hustle across India
Fri Apr 24 2020

Maharashtra Startup Week 2020

Mumbai
Tue Apr 28 2020

Virtual Conference On The Occasion Of World IP Day

NA
Sat May 16 2020

BCIC EMERGING STARS Award

Bengaluru