Atta biscuits, Thai curry, golgappas and more - these YouTubers can help you cook up a storm during the lockdown

Social media is abuzz with people making pressure cooker cakes, Dalgona coffee, paneer makhni, pasta and every other mouth-watering delicacy. The lockdown has forced people to experiment in the kitchen like never before.





If you are also on the lookout for recipes to make your meals interesting during this period, YouTube is the best starting place.





HerStory did a bit of research and came up with five YouTube channels that will help you cook up a sumptuous storm in your kitchen in no time.





(clockwise from the top) Archana Hebbar, Reshu Drolia, Richa Gupta and Laura Vitale.

Hebbar’s Kitchen

The highlight of Hebbar’s Kitchen is that Archana Hebbar offers simple recipes with easy-to-follow instructions, by images and video. A software engineer by profession, who cooks for the love of food, her two-minute videos include 15 minute breakfast recipes, home style sambar and rasam, to Mumbai style Pav Bhaji, golgappas and more. On YouTube, she has close to 3.4 million subscribers which is minute in comparison to her 10.2 million followers on Facebook.

Mints Recipes

This YouTube channel run by Reshu Drolia reached 1 million subscribers recently. Run by food blogger and housewife Reshu, the Kolkata-based blogger brings out her love for Indian food through her channel. Reshu’s recipes are all vegetarian and she even whips up baked eggless delicacies like like Ferrero Rocher cake, sweets like halwa and even milkshakes and smoothies like Italian Cremosa, Falooda and more. She has produced over 530 videos in Hindi and uploads new recipes every Wednesday and Saturday.

Healthy Kadai

If you want to keep a check on your nutritional requirements, eat healthy during this lockdown, look no further than Healthy Kadai, run by Richa Gupta. A go to for the health-conscious, Richa’s videos offer a healthy way to cook everything from pickles, sweets and desserts, fried foods, mocktails, healthy drinks and more. Her videos include whole wheat cakes, sabudana vadas, atta biscuits, carrots cakes and barfis, air fryer recipes, hash browns, oats pakoda, garlic pickles and more. Her videos have garnered over 24 million views on the platform. She shares new recipes every Tuesday and Thursday.

Indian Mom’s Kitchen

If you are staying far away from family and craving for some ‘maa ke haath ka khana’ (mother’s food), you can look for this Youtube channel run by Jini Mathew. She is a chef and a cookery teacher who decided to use YouTube to reach millions of people and help them learn to cook for themselves and their families. She prepares a wide range of Indian cuisines. If you have never cooked before, you can definitely start from here as she starts from the basics of cooking, which include making rotis, a simple lunch during the lockdown and more. Started in 2017, the channel has over 4 million views and 24.2K subscribers.

Laura in the Kitchen

Been cooking only Indian food and in the mood to experiment ? Laura Vitale can help you churn out Italian American recipes with ease. An Italian living in New Jersey, she is known for this unique mix and often shares her grandmother’s recipes too. With over 3.6 million subscribers, this YouTuber began in 2010 and is now a TV host and a cookbook author. From shrimp pastas, bread recipes, Thai Curry meatballs to spicy noodles and more, this can be your new experimentation destination.



