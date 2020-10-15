Kerala Startup Mission to host summit to boost women's entrepreneurship

The Kerala Startup Mission (KSUM) on Thursday announced that it will be hosting a month-end summit, Women Startup Summit 2020 on October 31. Aimed at encouraging women to start businesses, it is a step to foster an inclusive entrepreneurship ecosystem in the state.





Based on the central theme of women and technology, the event is part of the government’s proactive steps to increasing female participation in the entrepreneurship segment, a press release said here on Thursday.





Registrations can be made on KSUM’s official website. KSUM is the central agency of the Kerala government for entrepreneurship development and incubation activities in the state.





It further points out that Kerala has less participation from women in the startup ecosystem and lesser so in the field of technology. Leaders from the industry and corporate companies will address aspiring entrepreneur attendees by providing tips and tricks of the trade.

ALSO READ Kerala Startup Mission, She Loves Tech to hold contest on Oct 31

The month-end summit marks the end of a week-long nationwide virtual contest highlighting women in technology and tech innovations for women-related issues.It is being co-organised by Startup India, TiE Kerala, and Indian Women Network of Confederation of Indian Industry.





Winners of She Loves Tech India 2020, Best Inclusive Incubator, Best Inclusive Startup and Best inclusive IEDC will also be announced at the summit. The summit will showcase women-led startups and unique product innovation from the National Grand Challenge with positive impact on women’s lives.





Top ten applicants from the National Grand Challenge stand a chance to pitch to global finals. Prior to this, top 30 startups will qualify for mentorship round to improvise and polish their pitch decks on October 26.





The selected 30 startups can also participate in Investor Caf, one-to-one virtual meeting with investors.





KSUM, in association with industry leaders, has also been hosting a series of mentorship webinars for entrepreneurs to help them weather the challenges brought on by COVID-19.