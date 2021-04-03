Theatre is a big part of Indian art and culture that serves as a reflection of society at different points of time. Students in schools and educational institutions continue to explore theatrical skills to educate masses on social issues.





Before the silver screen became the mainstream form of entertainment, travelling and stage theatres were a key form of artistic expression.

(From L to R clockwise) Lillete Dubey, Usha Ganguly, Smita Bharti, Sanjana Kapoor, Amal Allana



HerStory takes a look at the doyennes of theatre in India.

Sanjana Kapoor

Daughter of the late Shashi Kapoor and Jennifer Kendal, Sanjana Kapoor was born into an illustrious family of theatre and film personalities.





She made her acting debut in Aparna Sen’s 36 Chowringhee Lane in 1981 and went on to play roles in Hindi films Utsav, Salaam Bombay, and a few others.





In the 1990s, Sanjana shifted her focus to theatre. She revived the Prithvi Theatre in Mumbai, which was founded by her parents as a tribute to her grandfather and thespian Prithviraj Kapoor. In 1991, she played the role of the Japanese wife in the theatre production of Akira Kurosawa’s Rashomon.





After her departure from Prithvi in 2012, she co-founded Junoon, an organisation committed to bringing theatre and arts to a wider audience. Junoon closed down on March 31 last year.





In January 2021, Sanjana received the prestigious French honour of Chevalier dans l’Ordre des Arts et des Lettres (Knight of the Order of Arts and Letters) for her outstanding contribution to theatre.

Amal Allana

An accomplished theatre director, scenic designer, and costume designer, Amal Allana runs the Dramatic Art and Design Academy in New Delhi with her husband Nissar Allana.





Amal served as chairperson of her alma mater, National School of Drama, for two consecutive terms from 2005 to 2013. She established the theatre groups The Workshop Studio in Mumbai, and Studio 1 and Theatre and Television Associates, both in Delhi.





Amal has directed more than 55 plays in Hindi, including Aadhe Adhure, Ashadh Ka Ek Din (both by Mohan Rakesh), Khamosh, Adalat Jaari Hai (Vijay Tendulkar), Tughlaq, Hayavadana (both by Girish Karnad), and Mahabhoj (Mannu Bhandari).





She was one of the three recipients of the 1998 Sangeet Natak Akademi Award for direction.

Usha Ganguly

Usha Ganguly was a theatre director-actor and activist known for her work in Hindi theatre in Kolkata in the 1970s and 1980s.





She started acting with the Sangit Kala Mandir, her debut role being that of the courtesan Vasantsena in Mitti Ki Gadi (based on Mrichchakatikam by Shudrak).





In 1976, she founded the theatre group Rangakarmee. Her famous productions include Mahabhoj, Lok Katha, Court Martial, Rudali, Himmat Mai, Manto aur Manto, and Kashinama.





Usha drew inspiration from diverse sources, her plays had various themes, but their message was universal. Every production of hers combined aesthetic beauty with a powerful sociopolitical message.





She received the Sangeet Natak Akademi Award for direction in 1998, along with two others. She was also honoured by the West Bengal government as the best actress for the play Gudia Ghar. She passed away in Kolkata on April 23 last year.

Smita Bharti

A social activist, writer and director, Smita Bharti has worked on more than 20 plays with communities from various walks of life.

Some of her plays are As the Sun Sets, Walk Once More, Single Mingle, Rubarau, Raj Kapoor in Russia, Rooh ka Ghar, The Most Important Question, Blind Dates, Nun and the Prostitute, Miss Blossom Callahan Patialewalli. In 2013, she wrote and directed the National Award-winning play Jug Jug Jiyo.

A recipient of the KarmaVeer Puraskaar 2016 for Social Change, Smita is the executive director of the rights-based NGO Sakshi. She is also a Rotary World Peace Fellow, a Special Fellow WISCOMP, and a Senior Fellow (Literature) at the KK Birla Foundation.





In 2005, she founded the Hungry Heart Festival with Sohaila Kapur, Monica Bhasin, and Lucia King to promote the viability of theatre. The festival explored contemporary lifestyles and personal relationships through theatre and was held in New Delhi in 2005, 2006, and 2007.

“We wanted to create theatre that stemmed from our daily realities and provided a platform to both emerging and established actors, directors, and playwrights to consider theatre as a viable livelihood option,” Smita says of the reason to start the festival.

Lillete Dubey

Lillete Dubey’s career on stage and screen spans 40 years, during which she has directed plays and acted as the lead in more than 60 theatre productions.





Mentored by theatre director Barry John in Delhi in her early days, Lillete has worked with many national and international theatre, television and film artistes.





She was the founding member of the Theatre Action Group in 1973. In 1991, she set up her theatre group, Primetime Theatre Co.





Lillete won the Best Actress prize at Mahindra Excellence in Theatre Awards for her work in Adhe Adhure. She has also directed and acted in Dance Like a Man, written by Mahesh Dattani.





Her notable film roles include Kal Ho Naa Ho, Baghban, Chashme Baddoor, and Break Ke Baad.