12 quotes that will inspire you to discover your strength and true self

What lies ahead on the journey of life may not be known, but moving with the conviction of one’s strength and true self can be a powerful guide through uncertain times.





Although self-discovery may come with tough times, it only leads to growth.





Here are 12 quotes to inspire you to strive through the challenges and find your true self.





“If you are able to look yourself in the mirror every day with the decisions that you make, that is where power starts.” - Selena Gomez, singer.





“Once you start being mindful and really going, ‘Do I actually want that?’ you start to feel empowered and find your value.” - Lady Gaga, singer-songwriter.





“I have learned there’s power deep down inside yourself, and you can find it when you don’t give up on yourself, and when you ask for help.” - Selena Gomez, singer.

“In order to build strength, you have to usually come from a lot of weakness.” - Lady Gaga, singer-songwriter.

“Sometimes you can only find Heaven by slowly backing away from hell.” - Carrie Fisher, actor and writer.





“Make the most of yourself by fanning the tiny, inner sparks of possibility into flames of achievement.” - Golda Meir, Former Prime Minister of Israel.

“When I was younger, I was a bit of an achievement addict, viewing success like a ladder. I loved the high of climbing to the next rung to get a new title or raise. Today, I look at it more like a mountain with lots of beautiful peaks and valleys that are all totally worthy of my time.” - Michelle Lee, Editor-in-Chief, Allure Magazine.





“The journey toward self-discovery is life’s greatest adventure.” - Arianna Huffington, author and businesswoman.

“Don’t spend all of your time trying to find yourself. Spend your time creating yourself into a person that you’ll be proud of.” - Sonya Parker, author.

“You can do anything you want, just not everything. Pick what you want, work harder than most to get it, and believe in yourself.” - Daina Trout, Co-founder of Health-Ade Kombucha.





“Doubt is a killer. You just have to know who you are and what you stand for.” - Jennifer Lopez, singer.