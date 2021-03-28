On Lady Gaga’s birthday, here 18 quotes that prove she is the people’s superstar

Songwriter, singer, and actor Lady Gaga has proved that global fame entails hard work, humanity, and embracing vulnerabilities. From performing open mic nights as a teenager to dropping out of the New York University — her debut album, The Fame, launched her into stardom in 2008.





This was followed by several chart-topping songs and movies. Her performances as an actor and singer in A Star is Born made her the first woman to win an Academy, Grammy, BAFTA, and Golden Globe Award in the same year.





What adds to her glam is making kind use of her celebrity status as a champion of mental health, women empowerment, and the LGBTQ+ community. As she turns 35, here’s looking at the world through her words.

On growth and love

"I used to be so delusional. I always imagined I could be more than I was, and eventually, I grew and evolved into that person."





“Some women choose to follow men, and some women choose to follow their dreams. If you're wondering which way to go, remember that your career will never wake up and tell you that it doesn't love you anymore.”

‘You laugh at me because I’m different. I laugh at you because you’re the same.”





“It’s always wrong to hate, but it’s never wrong to love."





"I feel like if you’re a really good human being, you can try to find something beautiful in every single person, no matter what."





"Fight and push harder for what you believe in. You’d be surprised, you are much stronger than you think."





"I am my own sanctuary, and I can be reborn as many times as I choose throughout my life."

ALSO READ Quotes that will help you stay resilient through difficult times

On being yourself

"Don’t you ever let a soul in the world tell you that you can’t be exactly who you are."





“You define beauty yourself, society doesn’t define your beauty.”





"Ignore all hatred and criticism. Live for what you create and die protecting it."





"No matter how much success you have, no matter how many opportunities, fame, fortune, no matter how many people accept you to your face — the person that really needs to accept you is you."

On mental health

"We need to share our stories so that global mental health no longer resides and festers in the darkness. Do not discount your mental health during this time. It is so important that you take care of what is in your head and your heart."





"I believe that the most inexpensive, and perhaps the best medicine in the world is words. Kind words, positive words, and words that help people who feel ashamed of an invisible illness to overcome their shame and feel free."

ALSO READ 12 inspirational quotes to positively uplift your day

On LGBTQ+ community

"This community has fought and continues to fight a war of acceptance, a war of tolerance and the most relentless bravery. You are the definition of courage."

“You are strong. You are so strong! You welcomed me into your community in the most beautiful of ways that I will never forget. My whole life changed because of you.”





“You are the ultimate power and you have never been so visible in the world! And that beautiful light and that rainbow is shining all around you. Stand in it. Bask in it. Allow yourself to glow in it as we grow. Take that spotlight, it belongs to you.”