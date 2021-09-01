Actor Malaika Arora announces Malaika Arora Ventures; eyes overall wellness sector

Actor Malaika Arora takes her entrepreneurial pursuits one step further by announcing the launch of Malaika Arora Ventures (MAV) to actively invest in lifestyle, health, and wellness brands.

The venture aims to establish itself as one of the major players in the “comprehensive wellness” sector, Malaika said in a press statement.

Previously, the actor had partnered with ecommerce brand Label Life as its fashion editor. She has backed wellness brand SARVA Yoga. More recently, she launched her delivery-only service Nude Bowl with foodtech startup Rebel Food.

With Malaika Arora Ventures, the actor hopes to make prudent investments in the coming year. The venture is eyeing opportunities for the long term growth of the brands it would invest in and developing them into Rs 100 crore+ brands.

“We are already in talks with more brands to expand ourselves into the overall well-being segment, including beauty and health. I personally believe in the comprehensive well-being of our body. The idea is to promote good health inside out, and we have barely scratched the surface as of now,” she said.

Bollywood actors stepping into startups and entrepreneurship is not new.

In 2017, Deepika Padukone launched KA Enterprises — headed by former investment banker Nitin Kanchan — and invested across sectors, including spacetech startup Bellatrix Aerospace, EV mobility startup ﻿BluSmart, and learning and community platform ﻿FrontRow, among others.

Katrina Kaif, too, launched her own beauty label Kay by Katrina. She also invested an undisclosed amount in omnichannel lifestyle retailer Nykaa in October 2020.

Alia Bhatt also donned the entrepreneurial hat last year as she founded sustainable kidswear brand Ed-a-Mamma. Before this, she has invested in startups like Stylecracker and fashion retailer Nykaa.

“One of the first things I made sure was that Ed-a-Mamma as a brand wouldn’t be about me, but would have its own story and stand on its own feet. The fact that I am the founder should not be the focus,” Alia said in a previous interaction with YourStory.