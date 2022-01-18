As a child, Julieann Fernandes watched a lot of TV shows like CSI, which piqued her interest in the sciences, especially forensic science.

However, while at university studying forensic science, Julieann did a work placement for a whisky research organisation that completely changed her career path.

“I instantly fell in love with not only the liquid but also the category. After leaving university I really wanted to work in whisky and eventually got a job with Distell – where I oversee the blending of the full portfolio of single malt and blended Scotch whiskies,” she tells HerStory.

At 30, Julieann is one of the youngest master blenders in the world – she’s now master blender for Distell Group.

In the last 18 months, she has led the creation of 25 limited-edition whiskies and two additions to the core range of Bunnahabhain, Tobermory, Ledaig, and Deanston malts, as well as Black Bottle and Scottish Leader blends.

For this, she won the regional ‘Icons of Whisky’ award for Scotland at the World Whisky Awards ceremony held recently in Edinburgh.

“Not many people who study forensic science go into the whisky industry – most go into police or medical research. It’s a bit of an unusual pathway and was risky but I took the gamble and it paid off,” she admits.

ALSO READ Meet mixologist extraordinaire Ami Berham Shroff, one of the finest flair bartenders of India

Cheers to creativity

Being a master blender gives Julieann a chance to be creative with her ingredients.

She explains, “It involves developing samples until the flavour is perfect. Nosing and tasting is incredibly important, not everyone can be an expert. You can, to some extent, train yourself; the more you understand the flavour profiles and what they bring to each blend, the more you can home in on these skills.

"It’s about understanding different flavour profiles and what they bring to each blend, then combining them to form the product. It’s a lengthy process and takes time to perfect.”

Julieann has worked on Scottish Leader Original, an award-winning blended scotch whisky. This is currently being introduced to the Indian market by Aspri Spirits and Distell Group.

She is very excited about the brand’s launch expansion in India.

“I believe Indians have always liked whiskies and scotch as a preferred choice of drink and we hope we are able to make space for ourselves. Our past launch showed an amazing response, and we are hoping to make it even bigger this time,” she says.

Stay Updated Get inspired by reading stories of women disrupting the startup ecosystem Please fill in this field. {{#error}} {{error}} {{/error}} {{^error}} Something went wrong. Try again later {{/error}} Welcome Onboard ! You have been successfully registered for our daily newsletter.

Following the World Whisky Awards ceremony, Julieann will now compete against a group of other regional winners to win the ‘Global Icons of Whisky’ Award (to be announced in March 2022).

She dismisses the notion that the alco-bev industry is tough for women.

“Everyone has been so supportive, and I’ve had a lot of amazing mentors, men and women alike. I’d encourage any women considering a career in the whisky sector to strongly investigate it. There are so many roles and opportunities. There are lots of women in my team and across the entire organisation,” she says.

Julieann Fernandes

Julieann would like to see more women follow their passion and join the industry.

She advises, “Join whisky clubs, come along to tastings, and see what it’s like. The more you experience the community, the quicker you’ll fall in love. I’d encourage women to reach out to other women in the industry on social media. It is also very important for women to do what feels right and shut out the outside noise if there are doubters.”

Currently on maternity leave for my second child, Julieann is happy enjoying “a personal adventure”. “But, I must admit, I’m excited to get back into the swing of things.”