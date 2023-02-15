Menu
Sania Mirza to mentor RCB women's cricket team for WPL

By Rekha Balakrishnan
February 15, 2023, Updated on : Wed Feb 15 2023 05:06:36 GMT+0000
Sania Mirza to mentor RCB women's cricket team for WPL
Tennis icon Sania Mirza has been roped in as a mentor for the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) cricket team for the first-ever Women's Premier League (WPL) starting on March 4.
Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) has announced that tennis icon Sania Mirza has been roped in as the team’s mentor for Women’s Premier League 2023 (WPL).

According to a press statement from the team, Mirza’s global stature as a role model for women worldwide and her illustrious career with six Grand Slams and 43 WTA titles prompted the RCB management to mentor the players in the first-ever women’s WPL.

The management also believes that Mirza is “someone whom the players can relate and respond to in a team environment”.

“Sania Mirza is the perfect role model with her success stemming out of her sheer hard work, passion, and determination, despite many challenges in her playing career," said Rajesh V Menon, Head and Vice President of Royal Challengers Bangalore, while speaking on Mirza's appointment.

"She is someone the young generation looks up to and she can motivate and encourage the team as she herself has been an uber-competitive player who understands how to overcome challenges and handle pressure at various situations at the highest level of sports.”

Mirza also expressed excitement about her new role.

“Indian women’s cricket has seen a tectonic shift with the Women’s Premier League, and I am really looking forward to being a part of this revolutionary pitch. RCB has been a popular team in the IPL over the years," she saiid.

Mirza added that she was extremely happy to see RCB building a team for the Women’s Premier League as it will "push women’s sports to new heights in the country, open new doors to women cricketers and help make sports the first career choice for young girls”.

The RCB picked up some of the world’s top and most-talented 18 players during the WPL auction on Monday in Mumbai. This includes Smriti Mandhana and other notable names in women’s cricket like Australian all-rounder Ellyse Perry and medium pacer Megan Schutt, New Zealand’s captain Sophie Devine, England skipper Heather Knight, and South African all-rounder Dane Van Niekerk along with India under-19-star Richa Ghosh.

With five teams sold for Rs 4,669.99 crore and the BCCI selling the media rights for Rs 951 crore, the WPL is the second-biggest T20 League in the world behind the Indian Premier League. Apart from three IPL team owners—Mumbai Indians, Royal Challengers Bangalore, and Delhi Capitals—Capri Global Holdings (Lucknow) and the Adani Sportsline have bought the five franchises.

Edited by Megha Reddy

