Meet India’s most inspiring changemakers and leaders at SheSparks 2024

“Women will play the most transformational role in India’s growth story,”said Amitabh Kant, the G20 Sherpa, while delivering the keynote address at SheSparks 2023.

“If India has to grow at a high rate of 9-10% per annum year after year for three decades or more, it can't happen without women,” he added.

Echoing his belief that our country’s women will play a critical role in driving India towards its goal of becoming a $5 trillion nation, SheSparks 2024 at Ritz-Carlton Hotel in Bengaluru will bring together over 100 women thought leaders to be the spark of actionable change with the view to create one million jobs for women.

A day to ‘womanifest’ change

SheSparks 2024 isn’t just an event. It is an online + offline campaign that will run across February and March 2024, culminating with a grand finale event in Bengaluru that will bring new women role models for India to the forefront, spotlight thought leaders driving equitable change, draft policy recommendations to be sent to the government, bring fresh and actionable learnings from women changemakers, and invest in innovative women-led businesses with the hope to kickstart a movement of change.

The conference will bring inspiration alive through real stories of grit, innovation and success that can inspire millions of more emerging changemakers.

SheSparks will recognise and celebrate trailblazers, not just the ones we read about in newspapers or watch on our screens, but shine the light on changemakers from each district across the country who are building for the emerging world, solving old challenges, and breaking new ceilings.

The SheSparks All-women Pitch Fest

One of the most anticipated events at SheSparks 2024 will be the SheSparks All-women Pitch Fest, which will bring together the freshest crop of India's most innovative and inspiring startups founded by women, to pitch live.

What’s more, founders of this specially curated list of startups will showcase their game-changing ideas over three-minute pitches to an all-woman jury panel as well.

A year-long commitment - A movement for actionable change

In addition to the event in Bengaluru, SheSparks 2024 is our year-long commitment to change that we intend to renew every year. At the event, YourStory will also unveil its shared manifesto for owning and driving the change we need to see for more women to become economically and socially free. We will also work towards sharing policy recommendations with various government ministries.

Who should be part of this?

People who earnestly dream and desire an equal world but, more importantly, want to be the catalysts of change, should sign up for SheSparks.

Maya Angelou said, “Each time a woman stands up for herself, without knowing it possibly, without claiming it, she stands up for ALL women.” It's time to own the story. It's also the time to shape the story for the next generation.

It is a sentiment that was echoed by Kanta Singh, Deputy Country Representative, UN Women India, at SheSparks 2023 with a bit of optimism.

“I believe this is the best time to be born a woman. We at UN Women, while working with NITI Aayog and other partners on the cause of women's entrepreneurship, are witness to so much energy around,” she said.