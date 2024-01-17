Republic Day parade to feature all-women marching team of Delhi Police, many are from Northeast

A large number of members of the Delhi Police's all-women marching contingent for the Republic Day parade hail from northeastern states such as Nagaland, Manipur and Mizoram, said contingent leader IPS officer Shweta K Sugathan.

Several of them had participated in the 2023 parade too, she said.

The current contingent's members are from the ranks of constable and head constable.

This will be the first time in the history of the Delhi Police when the marching contingent will comprise only women personnel, according to officials.

Besides Nagaland, Manipur and Mizoram, the contingent also has Delhi Police personnel who hail from Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and Assam.

The women's pipe band that comprises 135 head constables and constables will also be led by a woman—Constable Ruyangunuo Kense.

Talking to PTI, Sugathan, an additional deputy commissioner of police, said, "Most of the women in our contingent bands are from northeastern states. We have constables who hail from Mizoram, Nagaland, Meghalaya, Manipur, Arunachal Pradesh and Assam."

"I had led a contingent of the Delhi Police last year too, but it was a contingent of men personnel. This year, it is different because it is an all-women team. All of them are very excited," she said.

Preparations are in full swing and the contingent hopes to give its best on Republic Day, Sugathan said.

The Delhi Police has a policy of recruiting people from eight northeastern states to "bridge the gap" between them and the people from that region, according to the police force.

With less than two weeks to go for the Republic Day celebrations, preparations of the all-women contingent of the Delhi Police are in full swing. The contingent along with others such as those of the armed forces will march down the Kartavya Path on January 26.

Sugathan said, "The contingent has been preparing for almost six months and I had joined in the first week of December." The members' enthusiasm is at its peak as the Republic Day is nearing, she said.

"Now that we have only a few days left, we are hoping that we will be able to gear up our performance," she added.

Constable Ruchika, who hails from Manipur's Imphal and is a part of the women's pipe band, said that she and the others are very excited as well as proud to participate in the parade.

"We are very excited that we will be participating in the parade. I feel very proud to be a part of this contingent. We are hopeful that we will be picked as the best contingent of the parade on January 26," she said.

Special Commissioner of Police (Armed Police) Robin Hibu had said that the marching contingent has been selected from the armed unit of the Delhi Police, and a majority of them are from northeastern states.

Constable Sapna said it is going to be a "historic moment" for them. Participating in the parade is like a "once in a lifetime opportunity," she said.

"We feel very proud to be a part of this contingent. Marching down the Kartavya Path on Republic Day is going to be a historic moment for all of us," she said.

The defence ministry had last year asked all the forces, state governments, and departments participating in the Republic Day parade to have women participants in their contingents, bands and tableaux.

The Delhi Police's marching contingent has the unique distinction of participating in every Republic Day parade, officials said. It has been adjudged the best marching contingent 15 times, the last being 2021.

The Delhi Police's motto is 'Shanti, Seva aur Nyaya', which means 'Peace, Service and Justice'.