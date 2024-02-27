Shiprocket launches new edition of Aarambh initiative to empower women entrepreneurs

E-commerce platform Shiprocket has announced the fifth edition of 'Aarambh', an initiative that provides a platform for aspiring women entrepreneurs to pitch their innovative business ideas to a panel of investors and venture capitalists.





Women entrepreneurs can apply for the shortlisting process on the Shiprocket website https://www.shiprocket.in/aarambh/. The entrepreneurs shortlisted will have the opportunity to present their business ideas to a jury panel through a virtual event.





The best business idea can earn up to 2 lakh Shiprocket credits from a total pool of 4 lakh Shiprocket credits for winners, along with additional benefits from Shiprocket and its sister concern companies.





Participants will also get an opportunity to network with industry leaders, access a flexible capital of up to Rs 5 crore through Shiprocket Capital, and garner visibility for their brands through the Shiprocket platform.





The jury for this year comprises Trisha Vaidya, angel investor and ex-COO at Dr Vaidya’s; Malika Sadani, Founder and CEO, The Moms Co; and Divyanshi Chowdhary, Investment Professional, DeVC India.





In line with this year's theme, 'Invest in women: Accelerate Progress', Shiprocket’s primary focus is to create a platform for women-led SMEs in India to showcase their entrepreneurial brilliance, said a note from the ecommerce platform.





"This initiative has been a resounding success over the years, and it is heartening to witness the impactful contributions of women entrepreneurs to the growth of India’s commerce. Our nation's women have extraordinary potential, and we are excited to see what new and disruptive ideas will be presented during Aarambh 2024," said Saahil Goel, MD & CEO of Shiprocket.