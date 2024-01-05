Beyond stardom: Southern film stars' business ventures

From blockbusters like Pushpa: The Rise, RRR, Bahubali, and Kantara, the Southern film industry has been stealing the spotlight for a long now. Beyond stellar performances, stars like Kareena Kapoor Khan teaming up with Yash for Toxic, and their presence at prestigious award shows like the Oscars and Golden Globes has reinforced the global impact of the South Indian film industry.





However, these South superstars aren't just making waves on-screen; many are thriving entrepreneurs, crafting successful business ventures beyond the movie world. From Thalapathy Vijay, and Ram Charan to Taapsee Pannu, and Tamannaah Bhatia, here's a glimpse into the entrepreneurial pursuits of 6 South Indian stars. Take a look.

Ram Charan

Among the stellar personalities, Ram Charan shines not only as a distinguished actor but also as a savvy entrepreneur.





His business portfolio extends into the turbo aviation industry, where he holds ownership of a Hyderabad-based airline, Truejet, specialising in aircraft maintenance and ground handling services. Beyond aviation, he also owns an esteemed Hyderabad Polo and other horse-riding clubs.

​Tamannaah Bhatia

Embarking on her acting journey at the tender age of 15, Tamannaah Bhatia is celebrated for her illustrious acting career across Telugu and other film industries. Beyond the silver screen, she's ventured into the fashion domain by establishing her online jewellery brand, inspired by her father's involvement in the jewellery business.





Tamannaah's creations exude style and modernity, are tailored for diverse occasions, and are accredited by various esteemed grading labs.

Mahesh Babu

Affectionately known as the 'Prince of Tollywood,' Mahesh Babu has transcended his acting acclaim into a legacy of astute business ventures.





He is the proprietor of G. Mahesh Babu Entertainments, his own production house. Additionally, he is the proud owner of the iconic 'AMB' theatre in Hyderabad. Reports suggest that he is actively expanding the AMB brand, with a new theatre on the horizon in Bangalore.





Mahesh also launched the Humbl Co, a men's fashion brand in 2020 on the fashion app Myntra.

Vijay Deverakonda

Vijay Devarakonda stands as a formidable force, not just in the film industry but also as a savvy entrepreneur.

His multi-faceted talents extend beyond acting; he's ventured into film production, establishing his successful production house. He co-owns the AVD theatre multiplex, spearheads the regional digital platform AHA, and oversees the film production company King of the Hill.





Adding to his repertoire, Deverakonda ventured into the streetwear clothing line 'Rowdy' that resonates profoundly with his fanbase.

​Ilayathalapathy Vijay

While Ilayathalapathy Vijay is revered for his natural acting prowess and holds a special place in the hearts of countless fans, Vijay's ventures in the business world stand as a testament to his multifaceted success.





He owns astute investments including ownership of several prestigious function halls in Chennai, each bearing a name that holds special significance in his life—honouring his mother Shobha, son Sanjay, and wife Sangeeta.





Additionally, he founded the Vijay Makkal Iyakkam, a social welfare organisation launched in 2009 in Pudukottai.

Taapsee Pannu

The Badla and Pink actor, Taapsee Pannu also wears the heart of a successful entrepreneur.





Her successful foray into the wedding management domain, ‘The Wedding Factory’ is a testament to her diverse talents. Taapsee's company, crafted with her sister Shagun Pannu and friend Farah Parvaresh, specialises in curating bespoke event décor across India.





This venture is a platform for Taapsee to channel her creative vision and organisational finesse, ensuring couples experience flawlessly executed and memorable weddings.

Nayanthara

The Jawan actress, Nayanthara has been diversifying her business ventures in recent years. She co-founded 'The Lip Balm Company' in 2021, focusing on an extensive range of high-quality lip care products, marking her entry into the skincare industry. This move underscores her entrepreneurial spirit and commitment to delivering excellence in consumer products.





Additionally, Nayanthara has made strategic investments in various sectors. She's involved in 'Rowdy Pictures,' a production company she runs with her husband, Vignesh Sivan. Her portfolio also includes investments in Saiwala, a tea company, displaying her multifaceted business interests.





Furthermore, Nayanthara has expanded her horizons by teaming up with entrepreneur Daisy Morgan to introduce '9Skin,' a new skincare brand. Their joint venture debuted in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, on September 29, 2023.





