[100 Emerging Women Leaders] Ananya Kapur is building a beauty brand that is merging makeup and skincare

By Nikita Bameta
March 03, 2023, Updated on : Fri Mar 03 2023 07:21:35 GMT+0000
[100 Emerging Women Leaders] Ananya Kapur is building a beauty brand that is merging makeup and skincare
The entrepreneur’s brand Type Beauty aims to merge makeup and skincare and offer products that are rooted in dermatological science.
Ananya Kapur turned to her love for cosmetics while pursuing a bachelor’s of science degree in chemistry from Carnegie Mellon University, Pittsburgh. This set the foundation for what was to come. 

While in college, she got a hands-on experience working with chemical compounds. And beyond college hours and curriculum, she experimented with her love for cosmetics—by trying out new products from the best brands in the world. 

“And it was fun,” she gushes. 

A skincare routine would be followed by a makeup routine, resulting in an elaborate “100-step thing”, by her own admission. 

Her background as a chemist helped her understand what went in the backend of developing cosmetics. This understanding, coupled with her knowledge as a consumer of different products, helped her recognise the gaps in the existing products in the market. It also led her to ponder upon this: What if makeup could also help with skincare? 

With this question at the back of her mind, Kapur returned to India during the Covid-19 pandemic and started experimenting with products ranging from serums to moisturisers. 

Eventually, out of what she calls a “kitchen skincare situation”, she developed a few products. 

“I found a supplier in Delhi, got small sample quantities from them, and used kitchen tools to create my own moisturisers, face masks, etc, out of cosmetic grade ingredients. I sent the products to my friends and they loved them,” she recalls. 

After this, Kapur returned to Carnegie Mellon to complete her graduation. Upon graduation in 2021, she came back to India and started working on starting her brand Type Beauty. 

She realised that the skincare market in the country was saturated. Although she wanted to launch her own skincare brand, she did not want it to be just another addition in the crowded market. 

Kapur wanted to introduce makeup products that would be synonymous with skincare and could be used on a daily basis.

The idea behind Type Beauty is to offer a range of makeup products that would be rooted in dermatological science. To get this going, she began to interact with dermatologists and did a lot of market analysis to understand the cosmetic needs of Indian consumers. 

The brand Type Beauty was launched in 2021 with a line of concealers for three different skin concerns—for dark spots and dullness, for fine lines and wrinkles, and for acne and uneven skin texture. 

“Our concealers function as a spot corrector in the skincare routine. With Type, you don’t have to double up with a massive routine,” she says. 

As the name suggests, Kapur's brand caters to different skin types. Their foundations are available in 24 skin shades and the concealers come in 12 shades. 

Today, the brand’s product range includes concealers, foundations, lipsticks, lip lustres eye shadows, and primers. The products are available on the brand’s website and other marketplaces, including Amazon, Filpkart, and Tatacliq.

Challenges

While she received support from her family, she faced challenges from society due to her age and gender. 

She says, “There are times when I’ve had my male staff talk to some of my suppliers, because if I go out and do it, they wouldn’t take me seriously. It’s like a situation wherein you have to know when to go and put your face forward and when not to.”

Kapur recalls how she was once questioned on the manner in which she was conversing with someone about a delay at work. However, when a male employee followed up on the same issue, he was provided with a straight answer.

The bias with respect to women leaders still remains an issue, she says, whether it’s done consciously or unconsciously. “In situations where you are dealing with unconscious bias, the best thing to do is to take a step back. Pick your battles wisely,” advises Kapur. 

She also highlights the importance of holding on to your passion and surrounding yourself with a team that truly supports you and believes in your vision.

Edited by Swetha Kannan

