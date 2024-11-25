[100 Emerging Women Leaders] This doctor-turned-businesswoman has created a LinkedIn for healthcare professionals

After over a decade of experience in the healthcare industry, Dr Chandrika Kambam noticed that many healthcare professionals remain inactive on mainstream social media. She also observed a significant skills gap in the sector—while the demand for skilled professionals is high, the supply is limited. Additionally, there was no dedicated job portal catering specifically to healthcare professionals.

Recognising these gaps in the market, Dr Kambam decided to launch her venture to address these challenges.

In 2022, Dr Kambam started Anastomos, a networking platform for healthcare professionals. It is a professional networking site for healthcare professionals where one can find job postings, mentorship, learning and development courses and more.

“We wanted to create a platform that supports healthcare professionals at every stage of their career journey—whether it's finding residency, seeking mentorship, exploring career options, or looking for permanent placements or shift-wise jobs to earn extra money. By bringing all these resources together in one place, we aim to make it easier and more accessible, building an ecosystem that helps professionals to reach the next level in their careers,” she tells HerStory.

Dr Kambam explains that hospitals, operating 24/7, often face unexpected staffing gaps due to illness or emergencies. Traditionally, hospitals have used ad-hoc methods, like WhatsApp groups, to find locum workers. Their platform offers a tech-driven solution where hospitals can post locum job openings, and doctors can easily pick up shifts based on availability. The platform also allows hospitals to access the professional’s credentials. These professionals can earn by filling shifts.

In addition to locum jobs, the platform offers permanent placement opportunities, posting vacancies both in India and abroad. It connects recruiters with the candidates and vice versa. It also connects healthcare professionals with telemedicine opportunities. The platform also provides mentorship programmes, workshops, and webinars for healthcare professionals and pre-medical students.

The platform is free to join for both healthcare professionals and organisations. Professionals do not pay for job recruitment. They only pay if they choose to participate in leadership mentoring sessions, purchase courses from third-party vendors, or access international courses.

For organisations, the platform charges a commission on placements. Locum jobs follow a subscription model. Additionally, the platform charges third-party vendors a commission or platform fee on sales made through workshops or courses offered to users.

Dr Chandrika Kambam

The beginning

Dr Kambam shares that education was always a top priority in her household. She completed her MBBS, followed by an MD in medicine from Saint Barnabas Hospital, Bronx, NY. She later also pursued a Post Graduate Diploma in Medical Law and Ethics from the National Law School of India University.

She also pursued a Master of Business Administration - MBA, Accounting and Finance from Sikkim University in 2008.

After working abroad for a year, Dr Kambam returned to India in 2007 and began working with Columbia Asia Hospitals. At Columbia Asia, she worked as a physician and she introduced the concept of hospital medicine, a practice commonly used in the U.S., and adapted it to suit the Indian healthcare system.

After working at Columbia Asia Hospitals for nearly 10 years, she transitioned to Healthcare Global Enterprises Ltd (HCG) as the Director of Clinical Services. Currently, she also serves as a Medical Advisor and Internal Medicine Consultant for a medical startup called Even. While she continues her clinical practice at Even through telemedicine, she places more focus on her administrative role.

“My shift to an administrative role was a conscious choice driven by my love for challenges. I thrive on stepping out of my comfort zone, and when I reach a point of comfort, I'm always seeking the next challenge. The constant need to push boundaries and achieve goals every day is what attracted me to this role,” she adds.

She explains that after understanding the gaps in the industry, she always had the idea to create a platform to address these issues. For many years, she thought about it, and in 2022 she decided to start Anastomos.

Talking about managing business with her other roles she says, “You just have to manage—it’s not about work-life balance. I don't believe in multitasking; when I focus on something, it's that task, and I give it my full attention. It’s all about balancing everything and giving time to what’s needed at that moment. I plan my schedule a week ahead and prioritise the people I care about and my work.”

Most loved story This woman from Sri Ganganagar is building a healthy community of women through free yoga classes

Challenges

Dr Kambam mentions that her parents never treated them differently based on gender, despite having three daughters. They were given the freedom to pursue whatever they wanted, and their parents never underestimated their capabilities.

She believes that this support provided a solid foundation for their future, helping them understand what they could achieve and how they wanted to progress in life, particularly in their careers.

Talking about challenges in her journey she shares that it is difficult to juggle between a lot of things, home, office and work.

“There are always people who recognise your capabilities and offer opportunities, but there are also those who choose to ignore you and don't want to consider you as a part of the team,” she says.

“Although things have improved, subtle biases towards women persist. Even now, in many meetings, I’m often the only woman in the room. In such situations, some give you their full attention, treat you equally, and value your input, while others simply overlook you,” she continues.

Reflecting on her career so far she says that hard work, commitment, discipline, and a willingness to continuously learn have helped her in her journey.

“It's always been about learning new things, acquiring new skills, and staying current. Additionally, everyone must plan their path, and there should be no comparison—what others achieve does not define your worth. If you aspire to something bigger, you must be willing to put in the effort. Growth and success come from dedication,” she adds.