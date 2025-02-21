SheSparks announces call for nominations for ‘Future Shapers: She Leads Change Awards 2025

SheSparks 2025, the eighth edition of YourStory's flagship event for women, has announced a call for nominations to the ‘Future Shapers: She Leads Change Awards 2025’ — honouring trailblazers across different domains.

The awards will celebrate the achievements of women who are breaking barriers, driving change, and inspiring communities across various sectors.

This initiative aims to spotlight trailblazers, innovators, and change-makers whose contributions are shaping a more inclusive and equitable world.

It will recognise women leaders, entrepreneurs, professionals, and change-makers creating meaningful impact, amplify the voices of women who are transforming industries and society, and build a strong, engaged community of women supporting and uplifting each other.

The Awards will be presented across 15 categories that include:

AI

Creator

Technology

Innovation

Leadership

Education

Healthcare

Entrepreneurship

Finance

Public Service

Environment

Marketing

Social Impact

Young Achiever

Lifetime Achievement

Individuals can nominate themselves or other women leaders across sectors. The nomination period runs from February 20 to March 5. The nominations will be judged by an eminent jury panel comprising women leaders '. You can nominate yourself or other inspiring women by filling out this form.

The winners will be announced at SheSparks 2025 on March 21, 2025, in Bengaluru.

Over the years, the platform has played a pivotal role in uplifting women across diverse sectors, encouraging dialogue, partnerships, and meaningful change.

Last year, it brought together over 400 participants, including technologists, innovators, entrepreneurs, leaders, and changemakers. It featured panel discussions, fireside chats, and keynotes around inclusion, diversity, technology, and mental health.

This year, the event anticipates over 100 thought leaders and 500 attendees in a power-packed event comprising thought-provoking panel discussions and fireside chats, interactive master classes and inspiring talks.

In a first, SheSparks 2025 will present dynamic career speed-dating sessions through Power Pairings and connecting aspiring leaders with top employers. The SheSparks Roadshow, a 12-city journey, will unite change makers and spark conversations across the country.

The Future Shapers: She Leads Change Awards 2025 is a movement to ignite inspiration, drive conversations, and accelerate change.

Find more information on the event here.