The SheSparks 2024 event was a groundbreaking event that brought together prominent figures from India to engage in a powerful dialogue on women's empowerment. Manisha Bhattacharya, Managing Director of Accenture's Global Corporate Citizenship programme, skillfully led a thought provoking session entitled ‘Impacting lives, enabling careers for the underprivileged,’ which aimed to foster tangible change and provide equal opportunities for marginalised women.

The purpose of the discussion was to instil a sense of social responsibility by focusing on mentorship. The session focused on the role women in leadership roles can play in ensuring that less privileged women have access to opportunities in the digital world, thereby enabling them to build careers and acquire skills for their livelihood. "Regardless of our circumstances, we all share the desire to give back to society in some way," Bhattacharya said.

Based on her extensive experience at Accenture, Bhattacharya highlighted the company's commitment to corporate social responsibility. She emphasised that Accenture's values strongly resonate with her own beliefs, particularly in areas such as diversity, inclusion, and gender equality.

Several challenges faced by underprivileged women in India were discussed, including a lack of access to education, limited opportunities for skill development, and socio-cultural biases. Bhattacharya discussed her visits to NGOs supported by Accenture and the impact digital literacy and financial education programs have had on young women from marginalised backgrounds. In her remarks, she underscored the importance of removing barriers and providing underprivileged women with the skills and knowledge they need to thrive in the digital age.

In acknowledging the role of technology in facilitating empowerment, she highlighted initiatives such as the ‘We Act’ platform, which was developed in collaboration with the Entrepreneurial Development Institute of India (EDI). In addition, entrepreneurial skills and volunteer opportunities are provided through programs such as ‘Skills to Succeed’ and ‘Digi Class’ to support skill development and mentorship. Through mentoring frameworks and collaboration with NGOs and government initiatives, Accenture aims to equip underprivileged women with the skills and resources they need to succeed in the digital age.

Despite the challenges faced by the impact sector, Bhattacharya remained positive about the prospect for positive change. Businesses and organisations can play a significant role in empowering underprivileged women and contributing to a more inclusive society by leveraging technology and fostering collaboration. Collaboration, mentorship, and innovative initiatives can empower women with the skills and opportunities they need to succeed in the digital age. Additionally, she stressed the importance of organisational support and platforms for volunteers when it comes to balancing full-time responsibilities with a desire to contribute to social causes. Based on her own experiences, she encouraged individuals to identify causes they are passionate about and take proactive measures to make a difference.

The mentorship discussion conducted by Manisha Bhattacharya at SheSparks 2024 provided invaluable insight into empowering underprivileged women in India. Embracing Bhattacharya's call to action will enable individuals and businesses alike to take advantage of opportunities for volunteering and organising. This will help create a more inclusive and empowered society. Upon reflection, it becomes apparent that by working together and taking proactive steps, we can make a difference, enabling career opportunities for underprivileged individuals, and thus, creating a brighter, more equitable future.