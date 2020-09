इस 25 साल के युवक की कंपनी अब होम डेकोर प्रोडक्ट्स के लिए गौरी खान के साथ काम करेगी

View this post on Instagram

My collaboration with @hermosastudioindia for signature line of furniture ...is the opening of a new chapter in the field of luxury for me . This collection will have designs that are aspirational yet timeless and that can seamlessly fit into modern contemporary homes . And what better date for announce this collaboration than #hermosa 2nd anniversary. Sharing a sneak peak into the collection . #gaurikhandesigns #hermosastudioindia #celebrateliving #hermosaturnstwo #luxuryinteriors #furniture #interiordesign @bottomlinemedia