तेलंगाना के ऐतिहासिक कालेश्वरम प्रोजेक्ट से ये तीन सबक सीख सकता है भारत

Sathya Raghu V. Mokkapati

Sathya Raghu is the Co-founder and President of Kheyti and CosmosGreen, startups working to help small and marginal farmers rise out of poverty. He is a CA-turned-farmer and agri-entrepreneur. Sathya is a 2014 Acumen Fellow, a 2016 Aspen New Voices Fellow, and 2018 Rainer Arnhold Fellow. …