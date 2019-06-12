15 Essential Free Tools for Entrepreneurs in 2019

Being an Entrepreneur, requires a foothold in every aspect of the working domain. It is essential for an entrepreneur to get hold of these business intelligence tools that will help them in aligning their day to day requirements in organizing their projects and work schedules on time.





The world wide web is just not the place for social interactions and scrolling images. It has more than just this to offer. Thus, it is important for entrepreneurs to radiate their search wings in the direction of essential entrepreneurship tools that will help them in flourishing their goals for 2019.





Having an entrepreneurial mindset is not a skill set, it is an attitude with which an entrepreneur thinks and executes business management. Therefore, I bring in for all the entrepreneurs' essential entrepreneurship tools that they can use to ease out their daily requirements in a jiffy.













Let’s wait no more and Explore the Best 15 Essential Tools for Entrepreneurs:









1) Prezi: As an entrepreneur, you must be juggling between multiple meetings and client proposals and presentations. For an investor to invest in your venture, you need to create compelling presentations that can lock in his attention towards your presentation and thus you will be able to assure the number of right investors for your project.





Try Prezi for free here: https://prezi.com/









2. Canva: Have you ever thought about promotion without creatives and graphics? Want an easy way out to create your images, graphics, PPTs, etc for promoting and positioning yourself as a brand in the market by yourself without hiring a graphic designer? Confused? Don’t worry, I got you covered with a tool called Canva that allows you to create beautiful images, graphics for your social media pages and ad campaigns like PPC, etc. There are tons of templates available to choose from and create compelling graphics in one go while saving time and cost.





You can explore more about Canva here: https://www.canva.com/









3.Optimizely: An old blown startup mantra is iterate, iterate, and iterate. And a better way to experiment and run A/B testing for your websites that will help you to make market-driven decisions. Not just A/B Testing, you can do much more. A tool that allows you to test website copy, pricing, presentation, and other elements of your web presence both on mobile and desktop.





Take Glance Over: What are the latest web development Trends For businesses In 2019?









4. Slack: An easy way to communicate with your team and a smoother design interface that will allow you to create multiple groups and create chat sessions. A better way for Entrepreneurs to collaborate and keep things in momentum. It supports multiple features such as file sharing, private chat mode and much more. You can automatically sync all your devices and connect with other apps like WordPress, Skype, etc.





Explore Slack here: https://slack.com/intl/en-in/









5. Momentum: Does motivation really help? Does motivation hold a place in an entrepreneur course of life? I think motivation is not just a categorical aspect of anybody’s life. It is a necessity that has to be a part of everyone’s life. For entrepreneurs, motivation has to be the driving force as they are at the verge of starting their business career in full action. In this scenario, Momentum is there to help you! An easier way to focus and stay motivated all through the day, a customized browser window with an inspiring picture and quote that will keep you running all day long.





Check out Momentum here: https://momentumdash.com/









6. Asana: Another great tool for maintaining the workflow with inbuilt features like dashboards, task creation, projects, conversations and much more. An easier way to optimize and align your teamwork efforts. A great way to convert your conversation into actionable tasks and dashboard will allow you to see the progress of on-going tasks and much more.





Explore Asana here: https://asana.com/









7.SendinBlue: A better way to keep your email list in check that can ensure a better throughput cycle. SendinBlue does the exact same thing for you. An automated email list building and follow-up feature that integrates everything virtually. Add on features like web forms, popups, and a basic landing page builder makes it worthwhile to try. Obviously, you can add and export contact list as per your requirements without much of complications.





Also Read: Fantastic 4: Collection of Best JavaScript Frameworks for Businesses in 2019









8.Squarespace: A business idea popping upconverts a person into a budding entrepreneur keeping in mind that a business in this digital age requires an online presence. Squarespace allows certain plugins and features to design and set up your own website that is much easier to use than Wordpress. A compelling website certainly can improve your website traction. A great way to kick start your business is through a website set in place.





9. Calendly: Do you have meetings or appointments that you can't manage organically or through offline calendars? Don’t worry now you can integrate your calendar schedules through Calendly that allows managing your daily, weekly and monthly schedules on go. You can easily integrate it with Wix or Google Calendars to customize your schedule at ease.









10.Kissmetrics: A powerful analytics tool that determines web analytics at an individual level. It will help in tracking your visitors and let you optimize conversion rates by accessing detailed visitor actions, unlimited funnel reports, A/B split tests, data segmentation, and more.









11. Voila Norbert: It can turn out to be really annoying and cumbersome while searching for the right emails for an entrepreneur who has just embarked on the journey of entrepreneurship. An important tool for all entrepreneurs to connect with the right people that ensures accurate delivery of emails in their mailbox to enable professional connections and relationships without the clinch of missing out on valuable email contacts when you are the verge of developing a contact list and building connections.





12. AngelList: What an entrepreneur requires at an elementary level? A piece of more consolidated information about the list of startup jobs, investors and a platform to post jobs. What a better way to get all your desired information through AngelList, which is one of the most considered platforms for all your startup related queries and much more.





13. Clarity.FM: There are many moments during your entrepreneurship period when you are stuck, confused and you can't think of resolutions for such situations. As an entrepreneur asking for external help certainly cannot be ruled out as the best option as entrepreneurs have to make sure the best cost-effective way to reach out to experts and for that alternative solution Clarity.FM can turn out to be a savior for all budding entrepreneurs who want to seek expert opinion for all business related things, opinion and more.

Do you want to know what Brian Wong or Chris Brogan would do in your situation? Don’t get confused again, Just ask them!





14. Typeform: What is considered as the most essential step after you set up your business and website? Think again!!! Not data, the consumers or end-users that you would be generating your revenue from. To understand your customers, their behavior and buying patterns, I bring in for you the most important entrepreneurial tool, that will help you understand about your more about your consumers buying patterns, behavior, and interests.





What are you waiting for?





Check out Typeform right away: https://www.typeform.com/









15. Fiverr: Last but not least, the most effective entrepreneur tool Fiverr offers services like graphic designing, voice over, Seo Enhancements, business cards, etc. So, if you have any requirements that need to be wrapped up in stimulated time and budget choose Fiverr as the most effective platform for your entrepreneurial inclinations.





In this blog, I have tried and explained all the best possible business intelligence tools for entrepreneurs that can help an entrepreneur to come out of the nutshell and satiate the needs of entrepreneurship through these free tools.





I hope the blog seems insightful and can ignite the fire of entrepreneurs from within that can accelerate their business growth on a positive scale.





Thanks for reading!





So you are an entrepreneur, looking for dedicated developers for your next project? I got you covered with the best possible solutions to hire developers from India that can work remotely for your project on an hourly basis at cost-effective prices.









As an entrepreneur, we can't do everything alone! We need a company that ensures trust, reliability, and optimality for your next project. As per my personal experience and market research, I will advise you to consult ValueCoders, as it is one of the most trusted website application development company in India. They offer specialized services in website development, mobile app development and much more at the best market price.























