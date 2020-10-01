Automation





The global pandemic has turned the world upside down.





It has metamorphosed the way we work, dovetailed technology in our lives, and augured decisively- there is no going back.





These unprecedented times have forced us to adapt to the changing times. It is conspicuous that those failing to do so will inevitably perish and phase-out of the competitive markets.





Design and content marketing are two spaces that have been the most inundated with this seemingly inexorable march of automation in our lives.





From the offset printing to its present-day highly computerized and customizable templates, designing has come far away. It is no longer the exclusive domain of pesky connoisseur artists who charge hefty amounts of money and keep defending their incomprehensible artworks.





Design has become democratized to people who might not have any artistic sensibilities whatsoever. There are myriad choices of pre designs and layouts that can give a custom made design in no time. Graphic design has now become more of an elementary skill than a specialized profession.





People now buy templates at a nominal price and focus on creating content over layouts and designs with limitless choices and endless iterations. Grid for web designing and Canva for making posters are two good examples.





The ecosystem of content marketing is going through a similar disruptive change. Digitalization has swept over content strategy, creation, and marketing to radically alter how content has been made and curated.





Advanced software algorithms have empowered us with statistical data and analytics who gauge competitors' strengths, test our sample variations and engagements, and give us comprehensive reports in no time. Ahref is an excellent example of one such software used for content strategizing.





AI has become successful in making rudimentary content and prompting responses in variegated languages; language translation has become a piece of cake with bots; advanced softwares are proffering analysis on reports and are capable of generating product descriptions. YScop is an excellent example of a software that aids content creation.





Content distribution softwares in the market are succoring individuals and firms to target their audience, send customized emails, and distribute content on social media with preset date and time on a digital calendar. Buffer is one such twitter content distribution software.





The advent of automation was feared to jeopardize vocations, but contrary to that, it has goaded more people to take up these skills. More students are designers than ever before, and the outflow of new content is increasing at lightning speed.





While the work environment has become more competitive and saturated, the idea that AI and automation will take over human activities is at the forefront of our social consciousness. One set of scholars have argued that bots cannot usurp creative tasks from human beings. They assert that eventually, humans would only do "design thinking " and technology will seize everything else. The other set of intellectuals believe that technology has already started taking over design. For many people, they argue, Instagram and Twitter feed designs are all they ever need.





While both sides of the debate can contend, what is certain is that automation is at the tipping point. AI and automation are inescapable realities, changing the world of content and design. With technology augmenting workforce capabilities, the future holds great promise for those who can harness it and are up for the challenge.