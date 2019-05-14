Best affordable SEO services in India

SEO (search engine optimization) is a technique to drive traffic towards your website and place it at the highest position in search engine results. Bring your website to the top of search engine result pages with our proven affordable SEO services.

Why is SEO important for a website?





SEO is significant because it makes your website more visible and that means more traffic and more opportunities to convert prospects into customers. With the proper use of search engine optimization, your organization’s website can attract more relevant and higher traffic. SEO isn’t magic, but it provides a business visibility, branding, web traffic, a high ROI, credibility, and insight into customer behavior.

So you have the fundamental knowledge to best optimize your websites for search engine results. Put yourself in the driver’s seat when it comes to marketing your brand online with the proper introductions to SEO or by taking affordable SEO services.





How to do SEO?





Search engine optimization is not advertising. But it still costs time and money. If you’re short on time but have the money, then go for affordable SEO services in india with an SEO agency or consultant is an option. But if you’re short on money, try to do it yourself SEO tips to improve your organic rankings.

1. Understand your competitor





Type of customer research isn’t just to help you create products that people want. It’s also a super important part of SEO and content marketing. To succeed with SEO, you need to create content around topics that your customers search for. And unless you know who your customer is, it’s almost impossible to understand the types of things that they search for. So it's important to understand your customer first and analysis your competitor.

There are three reasons why competitor analysis is critical:

1. You can find what they’re doing well

2. You can find strategic advantages

3. You can find link opportunities

Research on each and every element you need to analyze to understand your competitors.

2. keyword research





Keyword research provides an understanding of the words and phrases that consumers use to find your products. It also helps to gauge the demand for them. It identifies the keyword themes that real searchers use in their search queries. The best keyword tools like semrush, keyword.io,ahref, Moz,keyword planner, ubersuggest offer a quantitative demand when your customer searches for your product it will show up in the search engine results. And for keywords that your customers use when they’re NOT looking for your product or service, you show up for those too. Analyzing the types of words and frequency used by prospective customers to find brand services or products. Understanding their intent and users expectations from their search.

3. Plan your site





After analyzing your competitor and for what consumers want and the keywords they use to find those products and services, identify pages on your website to address those search queries. The structure of your website has a huge effect on its ability to rank. In order to rank effectively for your target keywords, you need to structure your website so that each page targets its own set of closely related, highly relevant keywords. This means breaking down your website’s structure into categories, with each category aimed at a different search keyword. As when you structuring your website like this it has several benefits:

-firstly create a great theme for each page on the website.

-it allows you to closely target each keyword on each page for maximum relevance.

-It also allows you to further break down each category into subcategories.





4. Optimize your site





The next step is to create the pages. This is the hard part. Depending on your platform and your access to developers and designers, you may need to outsource some of this work to affordable SEO services in India.

-So to make your website useful for your specific audience.

-grow your organic traffic

-capitalize on existing traffic

-force your website to work harder

-give your audience what they want and expect

how to optimize your website for SEO with the help of affordable SEO services in India are:





Analyze all of your website data

Conduct thorough keyword research

Produce long and value-rich content

Optimize for on-page SEO

Optimize for off-page SEO

Optimize the website for mobile

Speed up the pages

Get quality backlinks





5. on a page and off page SEO





On-page SEO involves all the on-site techniques you can employ to ensure a webpage will rank on a SERP, and it can also help determine how well that page ranks. It uses both content and technical elements to improve the quality of a page, so the more on-page SEO you do, the more traffic you'll get to a website and the more relevant that traffic will be. This largely means optimizing a website and content to improve the accessibility, relevancy, and experience for users.

on page SEO includes:





Title tag -Title tags are HTML elements you can use to designate the name of a webpage, and that gets displayed on SERPS as the clickable result title.





URL structure- URL structure is important when search engines determine how relevant a page is compared to a query, and it should be descriptive of the page’s subject.





Alt tag for images and sources- it provides more information to search engines about an image. though it’s typically used to describe images to web visitors who can't see them.





Internal link-Internal links make your site easy to navigate for visitors, but they also make it easier for search engines to understand your site and index your pages, and this will result in a higher rank.





User experience-your website is how much responsive, user-friendly,simple to use, fast, and ultimately provides the best possible experience to users against the competition.





Meta descriptions-it is a brief description that expand on title tags, summarize a page’s content and tell web users why they should read your content instead of somebody else’s. The meta description appears below the title and the URL, and it should be kept below 160 characters.





Site speed-its important because slow-loading pages have high bounce rates. As such, search engines penalize slow-loading pages with a lower ranking, so it’s important to ensure fast page load speed.





Headings- the title you have given for the content it should be in H1 format for the best result and title should not be lengthy it should be shorter and catchy and have focus keyword under it.





off page SEO refers to activities carried outside of a website to improve organic visibility. This is often referred to as ‘link building’, which aims to increase the number of reputable links from other websites, as search engines refer to the page ranking factors that occur off your website. It helps to rank your website on the top of Google by taking the quality of backlinks from another website.





1.Social bookmarking-A technique in which we bookmark our website/webpage on another website with high DA to create a backlink for our website. The number and quality of backlinks you have to your site is undoubtedly the biggest factor of off-page SEO in boosting your ranking.





2.Article submission-Article Submission refers to an Off-Page SEO technique that includes content published on third party websites/blogs to generate Inbound links with a motive to increase search engine rankings. The link generated by article submission SEO strategy can be in the form of a dofollow backlink or a nofollow backlink.





3.Web2.0- refers to an off-page SEO technique that includes content publication on less authoritative websites to generate a link in the form of a dofollow backlink or a nofollow backlink.





4. Blog commenting- blog commenting in SEO refers to make a comment on webpages with a backlink to your site. Blog comments help the blog to attract traffic and make it social.





5.Directory submission- Directory submission is defined as the practice of submitting your website URL and its details on the web in a directory under a particular category. This is a way that helps you to improve your link building.





6.Guest posting- Guest posting is one of the most prominent SEO off-page technique and an advanced version of article submission practice which can help to generate more qualified and niched based backlinks for better rankings in the SERP.





7. Classified ads-The The classified advertisement is an Off-Page SEO strategy that is used to post exciting deals and offers of a website into online classified submission platforms.





Final thought





SEO can help a business accomplish a number of goals, including ones involving brand awareness, traffic, conversions, customer experience, and much more, which is why it’s so important for digital marketers to have a solid grasp of what SEO is, how it can help achieve goals, and what the most cutting-edge best practices are.





