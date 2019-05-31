EDITIONS
Top 5 WordPress Plugins for Writers 2019

Mia Jacob
31st May 2019
As a writer, having the ideal plugins to your WordPress website is what really can make the difference that the time required to complete a task and completing the tasks in just one click. But the sad thing is that it's challenging to find the right plugin for your WordPress website since there are almost 48,000 plugins offered from the WordPress plugin directory and many plugins include precisely the same function.


Yoast WordPress SEO


Yoast WordPress SEO plugin doesn't just provide a comprehensive collection of various tactics to enhance SEO, but it covers everything required, it is a user-friendly package with detailed analysis, reports, and recommendations.


Getting Yoast WordPress SEO plugin is like having a personal SEO professional with you in your WordPress dash, also it's suites the needs of authors even if you're a beginner WordPress user or an advanced WordPress user. The premium edition of the Yoast WordPress SEO plugin is economical, and it provides a redirect manager feature, multiple focus keywords operate and support function.


MonsterInsights


This is another comprehensive analytics plugin using a string of features which make it a default option of writers using a WordPress website. The MonsterInsights Google Analytics plugin is quite easy and fast to set up, and it is available from the WordPress Dashboard without stress. Having Google Analytics plugin makes it easier for an individual to integrate any Web Ads and also the plugin also has other features like A/B split testing and gives insight into your demographics and audience, for monitoring tasks. Additionally, the Premium version of MonsterInsights Google Analytics plugin is embedded with AdSense tracking, 24/7 real-time support, and custom measurements that allow broader and detailed analytics.


WordPress Editorial Calendar


WordPress Editorial Calendar Plugin allows a user to organize, schedule quickly, and plan their website articles; it also helps in having a better and comprehensive comprehension of content strategy. Using its drag and drop visual calendar features, WordPress Editorial Calendar plugin allows users to easily and quickly edit posts schedule, and manage posts written by numerous authors.


W3 Complete Cache


The faster the website of a writer loads, the better it's. The W3 Total Cache plugin is one of the best and best-rated cache plugins because it consists of a series of customizable attributes which allow users to maximize their site loading time to a particular specification quickly.


This attribute may be somewhat overwhelming to get a new WordPress user, but W3 Complete Cache plugin provides spectacular user support in a wizard setup, for example, FAQ and a new user forum in case of queries. This plugin is designed to speed up your WordPress site automatically.


The Pro version of this plugin includes fragment caching features which increase its caching capability, and other exceptional features and extensions which provides higher caching functionality like Genesis Framework attributes.


Updraft Plus Backup and Restoration


Updraft Plus plugin comes with a vast customizable feature which enables users to easily and quickly back their websites precisely the way they need it. A couple of backup location could be chosen by consumers, whenever they want to perform any backup task like Microsoft One Drive, Google Drive, Dropbox, and users can quickly backup any sections of the site or plugins.


It can automatically restart failed copies, and users can also access and restore the web site information readily. The Premium version of Updraft Plus plugin includes multiple storage destinations option, it does not have any ads, and it features the email and forum support.

Mia Jacob

