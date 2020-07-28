How to bring Transformational Change

Since the COVID 19 outbreak, this question has been asked within companies when responses were being planned during the lockdown and now for recovery as well.





Incidentally, I experienced this during the 120 days of the Indian Lockdown & Unlock.





When the Honourable Prime Minister of India announced Phase 1 (23 March – 14 April) lockdown on 22nd March night, I went blank for few minutes. After I accepted the realities of the war-like situation - the enemy being invisible & there is a strong need to stay indoors, I asked myself





What do you plan to do during the LOCKDOWN?





Internalize the Need

There are always two paths to choose from - a path of status quo or transformation . I could have chosen the status quo (an easier option) and joked with friends & family that time just flew during the lockdown and now, I have ended up adding a couple of kilos of weight in the process.





However, I felt it was the right time to focus on improving my health (which I have neglected over the years) & use the lockdown for bringing about this transformation.









This is something leaders face on an ongoing basis - Should organization remain at status quo (due to the fear of rocking the boat or overwhelmed by the effort required) or look at transforming the organization (especially during a crisis). Now, for an organization to undergo a successful transformation, the most important aspect is not a well-planned project or adopting the latest tool or a competent consultant/advisor (while all these are important components of change) but a leader who has internalized the need for transformation and acts on it without any second thoughts. It is a bonus if this leader has been part of transformations in the past (even if, it was in a smaller capacity).





It is a bonus if this leader has been part of transformations in the past (even if, it was in a smaller capacity).

Start Small





Hence, on 22nd March night, I decided to take my 1st step towards health transformation. It was to do 50 Surya Namaskars every day for the next 21 days without any excuse. It will be done every day in the morning before I take up any other task.





Why Surya Namaskar?





For years I had heard how it was the complete workout for the body & mind and used to be my warmup exercise before daily 5K run about 5 years back.





When leaders attempt to make a transformative change within their organization, especially for the 1st time, it is recommended that they take small but transformative steps towards change. Ideally take-up one project (and if there is bandwidth, more) that is simple to implement but will have a large positive impact on the organization. Many leaders underestimate the power of simple projects such as Rolling out 5S, realigning SOPs to business reality, introducing suggestion schemes for employees, training entire organization on 7QC Tool etc.

Stay Committed

Now, the 1st session of 50 Surya Namaskars was tough.





Couldn't do more than 5 reps at one go





Couldn't hold the right asanas or breathing technique





Had terrible body ache by evening





As I went to bed and prepared myself for 2nd session the next day, I had thoughts in my mind - Is it worth the effort? What if I am causing more harm than good? Hence, before the next day session, I read up on various benefits of Surya Namaskar (which I knew but wanted to reassure my mind) and went through at least 3 videos on how to do Surya Namaskar correctly.





Similar such doubts are faced by leaders when they embark on an organization-wide transformation journey. The intent and start might be good but they get strong push back from their teams on "What is the need?", "Why now?", "It is not for our industry or our kind of setup"?, "It is not beneficial, see the damage it has already caused!".





Hence, it is important for leaders to constantly educate themselves (with an outside-in perspective) w.r.t the transformation that the organization has embarked on. This will help them, to understand if it is worth the effort? Is it causing more harm than good? More importantly, provide reassurances - it gets lonely on the top and leaders are human as well. Hence, the need for validation before moving ahead is important.

Place Anchors

By the end of the 7th session of 50 Surya Namaskars, I had developed the following Change Anchors





A fixed time & location to do the Surya Namaskars - 7 am and no stepping out of my room until that is done. Measured my body weight as a measure of success - every day at 11 am (Didn't believe in weighing myself on an empty stomach. Feared that I might give myself an excuse to skip a session if the weight loss is higher than what I had expected) A song that helped me associate my transformed endstate - healthier, fitter and more confident individual





For reasons unknown to me, the song Ghungroo from 2019 hit Hindi Movie WAR helped me associate my endstate.









It was played before every session so that I do not back out of the session.

















For any transformational change to sustain, the leader needs to ensure change anchors are put in place within the organizational system. For eg

Arrive at a communication model - It can be part of a daily morning WhatsApp message, an email signature, weekly review meeting context setting, quarterly townhall closing session - the leaders need to take the team through the importance of the transformation, the success of the transformation, learnings during the implementation and the support required from the team to make it successful. Ensure short-term success do not derail the long term plans of the transformation. Identify an anchor image that can be associated with the end state of the transformation and share it widely across the organization. A picture is worth a thousand words





Introduce Incremental Transformations

By the 15th Session, I was confident that I could include a few more tasks to my daily routine as I progressed in my health transformation journey:





I had researched about intermittent fasting and felt 16:8 fasting was possible as for many years, I have been following 14:10 fasting. Hence, included it in my daily routine from 16th session onwards. While it was an extra 2 hours of fasting, it was not easy! I was constantly tempted to revert to 14:10 routine for meals. The mind over matter challenge was tougher when it came to food rather than exercise. However, I finally managed it by the 21st session. After successfully completing 21 days of 50 Surya Namaskars, I designed my daily exercise routine based on my learnings so far

I didn't like to exercise beyond 30 mins in a session

I liked the variations being included in my exercise routine.





Hence, a day had 2 sessions (morning 20 mins and evening 20 mins) which were done 5 days a week (without any excuse). The sessions included Yoga, HIIT & Weights. I did try to add running to the mix (something I had not done after two ligament tears in 2017) but stopped after my knee troubled me for two consecutive days .









Also, studies I came across suggested that exercising 5 days a week is better than 7 days a week as the muscles need to be rested for recovery.





For HIIT workout, I took the help of an app called Adidas Training . I enrolled for its 12-week challenge and made that as the next milestone in my transformation journey





To ensure completion of the 12-week program as per my daily routine





Change management is an uphill task and glacial. Hence, it is important to achieve success (however small), celebrate it with the team and plan for new incremental transformation projects that can take the journey forward. These projects build on the foundation of earlier success & learnings and support can be taken from external advisors/consultants, if technical expertise is missing within the organization. However, while finalizing on the next set of projects, it is important to have control systems that can alert the senior management on the negative impact (in the immediate, medium and longterm) on the organization due to these projects . This avoids having projects for the sake of change.

Have Relatable Support

While the app provided a closed group community from Bangalore, India & across the globe to interact and kept each participant motivated by sharing their progress on the app. I felt if I could interact with individuals whom I could relate i.e. close friends and family on this challenge, it will be more helpful. Understanding their highs & lows of the challenge and at the same time, motivate me to remain on the path to complete the 12-week program.





As James Clear (NY Best Seller Author) put it so well





Humans are herd animals. We want to fit in, to bond with others, and to earn the respect and approval of our peers social connection is actually more helpful to your daily life than understanding the truth of a particular fact or idea

As luck would have it, I received a coupon code on 3rd week of the 12-week program. It could be shared amongst my contacts and for these contacts, the program enrolment was free. Five of my contacts enrolled. The conversations with all five of them were very insightful & Relatable. Mainly because six of us came from similar background w.r.t time commitments and age. At the end of this challenge, I was happier with the fact that one of them even completed the 12-week program along with me.





It is helpful if Leaders periodically exchange notes of their transformational projects with peers (within the organization or industry or adjacent domains) for insights on how to manage the lows and sustain the highs. Many times, approaches are understood from other's experiences rather than re-inventing. However, for this to happen, the trust between individuals who share their experiences need to be very HIGH.

Stay Hungry

By the end of the 12-week transformation program, I had lost 8 kilos, 2 inches of my waist and improved physical stamina - I was able to do 25 Surya Namaskaras or 20 Burpees at one go. I could have stopped at this point, as Unlock 1.0 was declared by the government and gone back to my pre-lockdown routine. However, by then I had realized good health is a journey that never ends and I need to keep finding new milestones or challenges to further improve myself.





Similarly, leaders need to constantly push the agenda of transformative change within the organization. Transformative leadership when done rightly, is a journey that helps an organization to constantly evolve into a better version of itself. Leaders should not stop this agenda on account of achieving a big transformative milestone. Yes, teams might have pushed themselves to achieve this milestone and might assume, there is nothing more to achieve. However, it is the leaders' responsibility to navigate the agenda during such tricky times and ensure teams are motivated enough to push forward in this journey and take up the next set of transformative milestones.

Build Culture

The next set of milestones in my health transformative journey is to

Add 4 kgs on account of Muscle Gain (in the next 4 months) Obtain that elusive 4 pack (by end of 2021)





To achieve this, it is not only exercising where I need to be innovative and consistent but a very important component that I have missed out so far i.e. DIET. A good diet fuels the body and brings about transformative change to wellness. Hence, I have signed up with Healthify app and looking forward to following their customized diet plan for me on this journey further.









The quote coined by Peter Drucker remains timeless i.e. "Culture eats strategy for breakfast. Without building a culture that aids transformative change within the organization, the true benefits will never be experienced.





Many times, when culture is the weakest link within the organization, you will notice transformative projects either fail or never achieve the intended results.









Leaders need to look at every given opportunity to build a transformative culture within the organization - be it while selecting new joiners, during their induction and while coaching existing employees on performance.





Now to summarize my journey so far... For any transformational change to be sustainable, We need to

Internalize the Need Start Small Stay Committed Place Anchors Introduce Incremental Transformations Have Relatable Support Stay Hungry Build Culture

and remember...

If nothing ever changed, there would be no Butterflies!