Complete Story for Online GST Registration in Delhi

GST Registration is mandatory for the business whose estimated annual turnover exceeds Rs. 40 Lakhs. Are you looking for GST Registration in Delhi? Then this article can surely help you to get your registration in very easy steps.





What is GST Registration in Delhi?





GST is the Goods and Services tax mandatory for particular businesses such as Export-Import, E-commerce, Market Place Aggregator and Casual Dealer. It is imposed with the objective to improve the ease of doing business in India.

In case a person carries out GST applicable business without GST number he is liable to pay heavy penalty under the GST Act. Enterslice teams help a company or a person to get their GST within 3-6 working days.





Who are applicable for GST Registration in Delhi?

Following individuals need to apply for the registration of Goods and Service Tax in India:





Businesses with annual turnover of Rs. 40 lakhs or more

Individuals or companies who are paying tax under the Pre-GST laws like VAT, Service Tax, etc.

Goods manufacturers

Every type of e-commerce aggregators including people providing materials through it.

Distributors and suppliers of goods and services in India.

People seeking Tax Refund under double taxation system.





What is online GST registration process in Delhi?

Online GST registration can be done in 5 easy steps that are given as follows:





1. Create a user id on the GST Portal

2. Fill in the Part A of the registration form 1

3. A reference number will be provided to you on your registered mobile number and email id.

4. Now, fill up the 2nd form for the registration and upload the following documents:

Pan Card of the Taxpayer

Identity proofs and address proofs of all the promoters of the organization or company

Passport size Photographs of all the Directors / Partners / Owners of the company

Address proof for the business location.

Registration proof of business, partnership deed in case of partnership firm

Digital Signature of the tax payers

Business bank account details

Letter of Authorization from all the partners and board or directors.

5. Submit the application. Certificate of GST Registration is issued after the completion of the registration process.





What are the benefits of GST registration in Delhi?

There are various benefits of GST registration for the taxpayers that are enlisted below:

Less compliance: the composition scheme allows the taxpayer to furnish the quarterly return only that means he does not need to worry about record keeping and can focus on his company rather than on various compliances procedures.

the composition scheme allows the taxpayer to furnish the quarterly return only that means he does not need to worry about record keeping and can focus on his company rather than on various compliances procedures. Relief from double taxation system: a person registered under GST does not requires to pay any tax under double taxation system

a person registered under GST does not requires to pay any tax under double taxation system Online registration and return filing: a person can easily register them under GST and can apply for online return filing.

a person can easily register them under GST and can apply for online return filing. Improved logistics: GST has lessened the restrictions on inter-state movement of goods. Reduction in unnecessary logistics costs has increased the profits of the businesses involved in the supply of goods through transportation.

GST has lessened the restrictions on inter-state movement of goods. Reduction in unnecessary logistics costs has increased the profits of the businesses involved in the supply of goods through transportation. Composition Scheme for the small scale business: composition scheme has bought great relief for the small scale business. Now, small businesses with a turnover of Rs 20 to 75 lakhs can opt composition scheme to lower their taxes.





Conclusion: GST registration is mandatory for the business and if any taxpayer is found to operate his business activities without having GST registration are liable to heavy penalties. Registration under GST is and easy and online methods that involves submission of some specific documents. You can take help of Enterslice team for GST registration process and to file all your documents with packages starting from Rs. 1499/. Drop a mail at info@enterslice.com to know more about GST registration.



