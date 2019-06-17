Complete Story for Online GST Registration in Delhi

GST Registration is mandatory for the business whose estimated annual turnover exceeds Rs. 40 Lakhs. Are you looking for GST Registration in Delhi? Then this article can surely help you to get your registration in very easy steps.Anil Sharma
GST Registration is mandatory for the business whose estimated annual turnover exceeds Rs. 40 Lakhs. Are you looking for GST Registration in Delhi? Then this article can surely help you to get your registration in very easy steps.
GST is the Goods and Services tax mandatory for particular businesses such as Export-Import, E-commerce, Market Place Aggregator and Casual Dealer. It is imposed with the objective to improve the ease of doing business in India.
In case a person carries out GST applicable business without GST number he is liable to pay heavy penalty under the GST Act. Enterslice teams help a company or a person to get their GST within 3-6 working days.
1. Create a user id on the GST Portal
2. Fill in the Part A of the registration form 1
3. A reference number will be provided to you on your registered mobile number and email id.
4. Now, fill up the 2nd form for the registration and upload the following documents:
5. Submit the application. Certificate of GST Registration is issued after the completion of the registration process.
Conclusion: GST registration is mandatory for the business and if any taxpayer is found to operate his business activities without having GST registration are liable to heavy penalties. Registration under GST is and easy and online methods that involves submission of some specific documents.
