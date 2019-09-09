How To Change Etisalat Router WiFi Password: Easy Guide

Well, let us try and help you with some of that right here, in this article. As network routers are really complex devices and that is for obvious reasons. It provides high-speed internet for all our work and entertainment purposes.





What is the Significance of Router Password Issues

Let us make clear upfront as to the problems you might face if there are issues with your router password.





Now, network routers are something that you are going to find in almost every other home. And, that is more so the case for the different office settings, throughout the world.





It has given a serious boost to corporate productivity in every level that you might fathom. But because of that, a lot of those processes depend on the proper functioning of these devices.





That also brings the factor of security, which is as important as it can be. That is why the different router manufacturers make sure to secure all their devices.





And so, there are meticulous systems for logging into the functional frameworks of these devices.





You will have usernames and you will have passwords. And, these are going to be there for each and every one of the different IP addresses.





Problem occurs when, for any reason, the password does not work.





Because of that you will not be able to log in to the router. Let alone access any high-speed internet connection from that or any other changes you might want to make.





So, in the following section, we are going to show you how to work around an issue like that.





Steps to Change the WiFi Password of your Etisalat Router

Here, we are going to show you all the necessary technical measures that you will need.





What happens is, if there be some kind of a technical glitch and the password you had is not working, then your Etisalat router is going to be virtually useless from that point onwards.





So, after applying these, you will be able to alter the login password of the router. And, from there on, you will be able to access the Wifi signal with the new password you have set.





Plug your Etisalat router to a source of power and switch it on. Establish a connection between the router and the computer system you use. We recommend you use an Ethernet cable for that, over wireless connection. Shut down your computer and then turn it back on again. Do the same for all the devices in connection. After this, you are going to find that the configuration page has come up. And from that very page, click on to expand the Setup Wizard option. Type in the IP address of your Etisalat router into the address bar of the web browser. Hit the Enter key. Go to the control section of that router. You are going to get the settings information on your router. After that, just click on the Next button. Input the username and the password that you already had, thus login to the control window. Now, you will be able to change the password from here and fix the problem in this way.





So, after you have done all of this just make sure to restart all the devices. That will apply all of changes in the settings that you have made.





