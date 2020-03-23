A learning management system is an online, often cloud-based platform, used to provide learning to either corporate employees or students of educational institutions. An effective and superior quality LMS has several benefits:

It enables the learners to learn at a time and place of their convenience, and through mobile devices as well

Learners can learn at their own pace, unlike in a classroom environment

Lessons can be personalized based on each learner’s skill level and ability

It has security features that ensures that data of learners is not compromised

Flexible testing and assessment options, along with features for generating reports and tracking student performance

Learning can be made more immersive and interactive through gamification

Social learning tools can be integrated, allowing interaction with peers





An online learning software is great to train employees on new products, changes n company policy, and GRC requirements. In educational institutions, it allows students to learn from home without pressure and stress, and catch up with their fellow classmates.





We are living in tumultuous times; as the dreaded Novel Coronavirus is spreading its fearsome tentacles across the globe, isolation has become the norm. Schools and colleges have been closed till further notice, and wherever possible, employees have been asked to work from home. To prevent the spread of Covid-19, and indeed any other communicable disease, it is critical that extreme caution is taken: meticulous hygiene, and avoiding gathering in groups unless absolutely necessary.





However, this does not mean that we stop learning and upgrading our skills and knowledge. In fact, we should make the best use of this self-imposed quarantine and social isolation to read, and learn, and equip ourselves, our students, and employees with the skills that will make help them improve in their work, and in their academic performance.





Select an LMS software which is 100% secure cloud-based E-learning software solution that is very flexible and cost- effective, and can be implemented easily in existing platforms, on a range of operating systems and browsers. The LMS can be accessed 24/7 from anywhere, and the lessons can be fully customized to suit individual learners. The free time that students and employees have now, or at any time in the future, can be productively used to gain knowledge that will benefit them and hone their skills. The LMS can be used for employees who telecommute, or when they are on sick leave, for students during illness or long breaks.





If you’d like to implement an LMS in your company or institute, select an best LMS software which provides all the features that you would want in an e-learning system. Always check the trial version also.

