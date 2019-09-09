Land of Law lures a lot of laymen to enter its fraternity every year.For a layman, law means a system of rules and guidelines, which are legally enforceable. The fondness to enter this prestige fraternity has increased among young aspirants seeing its expansion and diversification in past.





To become an excellent professional, one need enduring professional body and therefore law aspirants keenly look forward to rankings and ratings of the law colleges and universities in the country during the admission season. Being well aware of the fact that choosing the right body can make a whole lot of difference in their career, aspirants want to make no mistake in accessing every aspect of the college or university.





They do relay on the latest update related to best available options in the legal domain in the country. There are various parameters to decide on a law college:





• Infrastructure (proper moot rooms, auditoriums, classrooms, etc)

• Faculty (sometimes the entire reason for opting for a particular one)

• Fees Structure (affordability is never out of check-box)

• College Environment (supportive system, clean & hygiene)

• Placement Scope (a kick to budding place is a count for sure)





These are general factors that should be the essence as far as your planning go. But you will for sure need comprehensive plan. Judicial review of all the choices available is must. Have a Plan B in case Plan A suffers any uninvited hindrance. Be ready if the first choice slips, you don’t miss out on the second best one.





You can simply start by making list of the top 10 colleges along with details of the key features. Find what suits your desires to do in the profession. Question yourself whether you only want your dream college or factors such as better placement options and faculty may make you shift your preferences and be practical top your approach.





Let me make half of the job easier for you. We have worked out on list of much preferred colleges and universities in India. Though the list is not making any recommendations in this regard, but it is a help for sure. Information always help to mold the decision and it is always in the hands of the aspirants to take the final call. We are keen to do our part and leaving the other half on you.





National Law School of India University, Bangalore





Beginning with the top and no better than National Law School of India University, Bangalore. The government-run institution got the highest ratings. It conducts entrance exam for its 5-year B.A LL.B (Hons) course through the CLAT-exam. The course charges are 8.7 lakhs (best asks for some bid). The feature that marks the campus’s highlight is that it got 100 % placement record with average salary packages around 12-15 lpa under the offered course (students opting for further studies excepted).





National University of Law, Hyderabad





The prestige university ranks on 4th in the list of premier law colleges in the country. It is a government-run institution. It admits 120 students to its under-graduate law programme based on CLAT score. Founded in 1999 and affiliated to BCI, the fee structure of the under-gard programme of the college is around 6 lakhs. The place promises 100% placement with salary package starting form 4.5-9 lpa. For the record, companies like TATA Group are one of its major recruiters. The university surely is a win with all above features.





WB National University of juridical sciences, Kolkata





Now we are taking about the autonomous law university having permanent affiliation from the Bar Council of India. It offers 5-years under-graduate and post-graduate course and charges ₹10.8 lakhs for the same. It admits students on the basis of CLAT score. We will not forget to mention that the university has the best pedagogic system and process amongst all law colleges in India. Placement rate is 100% and with no disappointments, students very well grab a decent job in corporate law firms like Balmer Lawrie, SREI & Infosys with distinguished 6-figure salary.





National Law University, Jodhpur





The government-run university got established in 1999 in Rajasthan. The university is approved by Bar Council of India and University Grant Commission. It conducts admissions on the basis of CLAT score and charges 8.79 lakhs as course fee for the Bachelor of Science and Bachelor of Law (B.Sc.LLB.HonS) 5-year full time integrated honours course in law they offer. Placement rate accounts to 85%.





National Law Institute University, Bhopal





The government-run college got established in 1999 with affiliation from Bar Council of India. It offers B.A.LL.B (Hons) course for five years with a trimester system. Each semester counts for 3 months duration. During each semester, students are taught core courses and two skill courses like computer, English, accountancy, legal writing, research methodology. Admissions are taken up on the basis of CLAT score. The college admits 126 candidates. Placement rate stands at 85% with top law firms like Amarchand, Khetan, LKS, AZB & Partners, ICICI etc.





Gujarat National Law University, Gandhinagar





The premiere university is created under Gujarat National Law University Act, 2003. The university has three integrated 5-year programmes comprising of BA, LLB (Hons.); BSc, LLB (Hons.); BCom, LLB (Hons.). The programmes have a whole of 10 semesters, making it 2 semesters per academic year. Each semester have 6 exams which the students need to clarify. Annual course fees is ₹ 1.44 lakhs. Students are admitted on the basis ofCLAT score. Students manage to grab decent jobs wit average salary of ₹7 lpa with entry into prestige frims like HDFC, SEBI, HZL etc.





National Law University, New Delhi





The government-run institute got established in 2008. The university ranked at second position in the list of top-ranking colleges as per the update in 2018. It admits only 80 students for its Under-graduate programme. The entrance exam for admission is conducted through AILET. The fees for the five-year course amounts to ₹8 lakhs. The placement rate is almost about 100%.





Dr. Ram Manohar Lohiya National Law University, Lucknow





Theautonomous university got established in 2006. It offers 5-year integrated programme B.A. LL.B.(Hons.),one year LLM programme, Ph.D. and other programmes. The university holds 9th rank in the chart of top-ranking law colleges in India. The fees amounts to 1.2 lakhs per annuum. As far as the placement rate is concerned it goes 100%.





Government Law College, Mumbai





One of the oldest of its kind, the government university is established in 1885. It offers Under-graduate law course (LLB), PG Diploma courses in Securities Law, Intellectual Property Rights, Human Rights, Cyber Law and more. It stands at 10th position in the chart top-ranking law colleges in India and charge as min. as 6000-7000 rupees per year. Placement rate goes like 80% with major firms like AmarchandMangaldas, AZB and consulting major E&Y.





Rajiv Gandhi School of Intellectual Property Law, Indian Institute of Technology, Kharagpur

The government-run law college got established in 2006. It offers a three-year full time residential programme in Bachelor of Law (Hons) in Intellectual Property Law containing six semesters. The university is approved by Bar Council of India. First-class bachelor’s degree in engineering, technology, medicine or equivalent is required to be eligible for the LSAT-India entrance test. The institute holds 11th rank in the list of top-ranking law colleges in India. The fees structure is 1.5 lakhs per year. Placements are highly taken care of in the college.





Faculty of Law, University of Delhi, Delhi





The institute got set-up in 1924 and has the approval from Bar Council of India. It is a government-run institute affiliated to Delhi University. The admissions are taken through DU LLB entrance exam. It holds 12th position the rankings of top-law colleges as per the update. Any applicant graduated in any discipline of knowledge from any university can apply here. Being a central university, it charges a reasonable and lowest fees in the country which goes around ₹75000/year.





Symbiosis Law School, Pune

Students are admitted through SET-exam scheduled in May. If offers a 3-year BA. LL.B.(Hons.). It charges ₹1.82 lakhs fees per year. The institute established in 1977 holded 13th rank in 2017. The private-run institute is one of the best in the country.

The admission session is approaching, and the CLAT-exam is scheduled to be held in May. It is better for the applicants to remain aware and well understood of all the facts and factors working around. Try to follow the roadmap you have built and adopt step by step approach. Take a tour of all the college website and find out more details to ensure nothing is missed and hidden. We wish you all the very best with hopes of being some help to you.