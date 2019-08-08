Top 10 Web Development Companies in Singapore 2019

Web development can be complicated, at times , especially when your development partners are not good enough. Choosing a best web development service provider is a challenging and daunting task, especially if you are unaware about the niceties of the search engines, internet, SEO optimization, web standards and browsers.

So, finding the best web development company for your next project is crucial because it’s not just the designing part – where things can go really bad if you just go for the cheapest option available. You cannot underestimate the scope of your website functionalities and what a web developer can do for you.









So, to ease this process of picking a reliable web development company in Singapore, we have listed below the top ten web development companies in Singapore 2019. You can choose one of them that suits your requirement and your budget, the best.





1. Octal info solution Pte Ltd.:





This company has established a customer base of over thousands of clients within 11 years in 40 different countries. It has its registered office in Singapore as well as in London. It offers one-stop solutions for your mobile and web development needs. You can check the portfolio to learn about their immense experience in technical expertise and multiple domains in all mobile app, web and related technologies. The company has a team of proficient web developers, to perfectly blend creativity and state of the art technology to deliver the best user experience.





Foundation Year – The company was established in the year 2004

Specialty– Web Development

Full-time employee– 150 plus full-time employees





2. Kraken Media:





Kraken Media is a professional web development company Singapore that will ensure to make your online presence meaningful. It specializes in web development, eCommerce development and SEO or SEM service. They are known to be one of the most unique and innovative IT service and solution providers in the recent times. The company is highly proficient in delivering web solutions that can enhance the productivity of your business.





Foundation Year – The company was established in the year 2008

Specialty – Web Development

Full time employee – 50 plus full time employees





3. Milan Design:





Milan Design House is a web development agency Singapore. it was originally founded to deliver cost-effective and flexible solutions that can provide real returns on investments. The company has a team of talented people who have expertise in proven technology. It helps clients in the field of system integration, web development and SEO. It has over 500 happy customers and has experience in working with small-medium enterprises, large organizations and government department, as well. It specializes in creating unique web designs and has great knowledge of social media marketing techniques. Milan Design also offers brand identification, business consultancy and content management services.





Foundation Year – The company was established in the year 1999

Specialty – Web Development

Full-time employee – 30 plus full time employees









4. Active8 Pte. Ltd.:





Active8 is a digital consultancy firm that boasts a dedicated team of technologist, passionate web designers, problem solvers and qualified software developers. The company has its office in Singapore as well as in Malaysia. It specializes in delivering web development service, portal designing, sharepoint sessions, sharepoint intranet development services and user experience web designing consultancy.





Foundation Year – The company was established in the year 2000

Specialty – Web Development

Full time employee – 35 plus full-time employees









5. Ripplewerkz:





This company is a famous Singapore design house that excels in web development, microsites, web design, blog design, responsive website and SEO services. It started with small-medium web development projects and half a decade, this company has achieved momentum and now it is one of the most reputed web development companies of Singapore with more than twenty five dedicated resources.





Foundation Year – The company was established in the year 2009

Specialty – Web Development

Full time employee – 20 plus full time employees









6. eFusion Technology Pte Ltd.:





It is a consumer need driven IT agency established in the year 2004. It is a dynamic and resourceful digital agency, based in Singapore. eFusion has already established itself as one of the most respected web developing company in Singapore in just 15 years. It has team of passionate web designers and dedicated information technology experts. The company specializes in CMS development, SMS marketing, Web design and development, eCommerce website development and earch Engine Optimization services. Venture, Kwang SIA, OM Home, Novita, Venture Corporation, e2i, Yakult, Awfully Chocolate are some of its famous clientele.





Foundation Year – The company was established in the year 2004

Specialty – Web Development

Full time employee – 20 plus full time employees









7. iFoundries Pte. Ltd.:





iFoundaries is a digital agency, based in Singapore. It houses expert and talented web professionals. Their team includes web designers, digital strategy makers, web app engineer, software developers, art directors, product and project managers and more. They excel in the field of web hosting, web development, web designing and digital marketing. The company helps you in getting connected with your targeted costumers through marketing technologies and effective strategies. The company is known for making and fulfilling long-term commitments which will impact your business, positively. Their commitment and professionalism is commendable as they make every possible effort to launch your website within the given time frame.





Foundation Year – The company was established in the year 2005

Specialty – Web Development

Full time employee – 80 plus full time employees





8. Notion Age Pte. Ltd:





Notion Age is a very famous SEO agency offering full-time digital marketing and interactive services in Singapore. The company offers a range of creative digital marketing and web development solutions at cost effective rates. It specializes in online marketing services, social media marketing, search engine marketing, web development, search engine optimization, website design and content management system. The team of Notion Age provides you with dynamic and versatile web solutions to enhance the visibility of your websites on popular search engines. The company is dedicated to developing unique and user friendly websites for their clients, within the given time frame and budget.





Foundation Year – The company was established in the year 2001

Specialty – Web Development

Full-time employee – 20 plus full time employees





9. Zylone IT Pte Ltd:





Zylone is another reputed and top rated web design and development company Singapore which has so far helped hundreds of companies in turning their website projects into a successful business. The company excels at web designing, development, internet marketing and graphic designing. It has a team of technical experts and multimedia programmers to offer customized web development services to its clients. The company has extended its business to Malaysia and Australia, as well. It is a customer oriented company, as it puts your requirement ahead of their goals and expectations. So, the company offers full range web development services and smart IT solutions at competitive prices.





Foundation Year – The company was established in the year 2005

Specialty – Web Development

Full-time employee – 100 plus full time employees





10. Web Design Singapore Pte Ltd:





WDS has made a great name in the field of web development over the parts twelve years. It was originally established with the vision of providing cost effective and impactful web development solutions and related services. Web Design Singapore Pte. Ltd assist all types of businesses - small, medium and large. The company provides premier web design and development services to help its clients in achieving best web presence that money can buy. The company offers affordable graphic designing and high quality web solutions to a wide array of industries. It specializes in offer CMS services, eCommerce web development, social media marketing and much more.





Foundation Year – The company was established in the year 2007

Specialty – Web Development

Full time employee– 20 plus full time employees









So, a website is a very important tool that contributes a lot towards the success of a business in this modern era. Fortunately, you can easily find a number of web development service providers in Singapore but if you are too confused and you lack the knowledge, then you can pick any of the above mentioned top ten web development companies for your upcoming project and you will not regret your choice, ever. The list specifies number one being the best and so on. Pick the one that fits with your requirements and budget.





Also Read: Top Mobile Application Development Companies in Singapore 2019















