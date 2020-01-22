What are the latest SEO trends for 2020? Is SEO dead or there are new things we have consider in 2020? Well, this is what I am going to discus in this article and share 5 amazing SEO trends that you must follow to make sure you are in race with your competitors.





SEO or Search Engine Optimisation is always changing. Yes, what worked 5 years back is now don’t at all work. In 2020, every search engine is giving huge priority to user experience and quality. That means, if you want to stay on top of your readers choice then you have to make sure you are considering these measures in your Digital marketing plan.





8 SEO Trends for 2020 That You Need To Know

Major search engines like Google, Bing are changing their algorithms every now & then. Specially it’s Google who is actually controlling this game of SEO ranking. In 2020, there are plenty of new factors that will actually drive the search engine ranking positions. Without wasting much time, let’s explore those points one by one.

1.Video Marketing

YouTube is the new TV. I am sure you too agree with me. People love to watch something compared to reading these days. YouTube or other on demand video platforms gives a huge freedom to viewers to watch their favorite content whenever they want to watch them. So, if you are not focusing on creating video content to promote your online business then you are doing some serious mistake in 2020. You can run video marketing strategies to reach to more audience for your business.

2.Voice Search

The popularity of Amazon Alexa, Google home is increasing day by day. It is a clear indication how people are welcoming the technology or you can say adapting technology in their life. So in that case do you think your old SEO techniques will work as it was earlier? No. You have to optimize your website speed, improve content in such a way that it can answer specific questions, usage of high quality and relevant media. But in case of voice search, especially page speed matters a lot. Learn the ways to optimise your website for voice search.

3.Website Speed matters

Website Speed is one of the key criteria to make sure that your website can give your users a good experience. Not only that, many other SEO trends like Voice search, mobile optimization etc. depend up on your website’s speed only. You might have noticed many sites these days follow a very minimal look with only required elements. This will make sure their website loads faster and improve search ranking in the long run.

Whether your website will load faster or not, that depend up on your web hosting plan also. Generally, if you host your website on shared hosting plans, then you may not get much benefit. But there are quality WordPress hosting providers who offers good hosting plan with affordable pricing options.

4.AMP or Accelerated mobile Pages

When majority of the internet users are shifting from desktop to mobile, do you think the old SEO techniques will work in case of mobile technology? Although the core things will be same, but the user experience is the key thing while optimizing your mobile website. Google AMP is the technology with which your website will load faster. You might have noticed that Google is giving preferences to websites who are using AMP as they simply load at blazing fast speed and give the visitor an amazing user experience. So, if you have not adopted AMP, then you should start thinking about your SEO strategies again.

5.Rich Snippets in Google search

Have you noticed that whenever you are searching something on Google, a beautiful rich snippet is showing occupying the top spot? Even if your article is on the #1 spot, user will prefer to go with the rich snippet one as it has better structure and appeal to click. There is no formula or given technique to get that spot as Google algorithm dynamically choose any of the top 10 ranking articles as per the search query. But still you can make sure your content have a good structure, readability score is high, have useful images & videos to increase user engagement.

6.Relevancy of Backlinks

Earlier just getting a backlink from a high-authority website was good enough to rank your website. But in 2020, it is not the same story as Google has changed their algorithm in such a way that it can measure the relevancy of the source from where you are getting a mention. So, you must know how to create quality backlinks from scratch. E.g. your website is all about a shopping niche, but if you get a back link from article talking about cricket, then it will not help you. But if your article is about some product used in the game of cricket, then it is highly relevant and your content will get good boast.

7.Mobile optimization

Mobile Optimization has already become a mandatory thing to stay in the business. If your website is not mobile optimised then all your hard work will go in vain. As majority of the searches are coming from mobile devices like smart phones, tablets, ipads etc, you cannot avoid this check list. There are plenty of paid or free templates available which are mobile ready, responsive. So, you should upgrade your website theme immediately. If you are not using WordPress platform, then hire a developer and fix mobile optimisation issues.

8.Write High-Quality Content

Content writing is always the top most priority for any SEO strategy. Yes, if you don’t have high quality content then how will you market that and how exactly your viewers can connect with that marketing.

So, you can compromise with your content quality. Even in 2020 also, content is the king but with a little change. Now you have to write content to resolve your user’s questions with 100% satisfaction. Lengthy content is good, but if it is actually required to make it large. Write in-depth content, provide accurate answers with enough supporting things like charts, info-graphic, data etc to make the content useful.

Conclusion

So, these are the key SEO trends to follow in 2020, that one can’t avoid while doing online business. You have to learn them and implement them as soon as possible to stay ahead of your competitors.