Ganesha is the God of new beginnings, and all of us pray to him before taking up any new task for success in our efforts. It can be said that there is no street in India without a small Ganesha temple or just his statue under a tree. People cannot cross his temple without submitting their prayers to him. Though Ganesha is present in every nook and corner of our surroundings, there are many famous Ganesha temples around India. As Ganesh Chaturthi, the birthday of Ganesha, is nearing, we share with you our list of top 10 famous Ganesha temples in India.













1. Shree Siddhi Vinayak Temple, Mumbai





Shree Siddhi Vinayak temple in Mumbai, is a 2-century old temple that is very famous in India. The Ganesha idol in this temple is a small statue carved out of a single black stone. He has four hands, holding a lotus in the upper right hand, a small axe in the upper left hand, a rosary in the lower right hand, and a bowl of his favorite Modaks in his lower left hand. He has his consorts Riddhi and Siddhi on either side, the Goddesses who signify fulfillment, wealth, wisdom, and material riches. Ganesha idol here has his trunk to his right side and has three eyes similar to his father, Lord Shiva. Siddhi Vinayak temple is considered a powerful sacred spot and visited by lakhs of devotees and celebrities, for he fulfills the earnest desires of people who submit their prayers to him.





2. Varsiddhi Vinayaka Temple, Kanipakam





Varisiddhi Vinayaka temple in Kanipakam, Andhra Pradesh, is 11 km from Chittoor and was constructed by King Kulothunga Chola 1 in the early 11th century CE. The Vinayaka idol here is a Swayambhu or self-manifested, who can be seen inside a well filled with water all day. As per temple legend, once three brothers, who were deaf, mute, and blind, started digging for a well when they hit a hard object. When they dug further, blood started to gush out, and they were cured of their disabilities. The villagers visited the spot and found a Ganesha statue inside the well, but could not locate the idol's bottom. Since then, the Ganesha statue sits inside the well, always filled with water. Prating here can bring relief from prolonged illness, solve problems in family and finances.





3. Shreemant Dagdusheth Halwai Ganapati Temple, Pune





Dagdusheth Halwai Ganapati temple, Pune was built by Dagadusheth Halwai and his wife Lakshmibai, after losing his only son to a plague epidemic. It is one of the highly revered places of Ganesha worship in India. Apart from being a famous Ganesha temple, it also engages in many social welfare works, such as offering financial and educational aids to underprivileged children, old age homes, etc. The beautiful Ganesha idol is adorned with 40 kg gold and is believed to fulfill the wishes of the devotees.





4. Shree Maha Ganapati Kshetram, Kerala





Shree Maha Ganapati Kshetram in Kottarakara, Kerala, is one of the famous Ganapati temples in Kerala. Apart from Ganesha’s shrine, the temple also has shrines for Lord Shiva, Muruga, Parvati, Ayyappa, and Nagaraja. The temple is also famous for its delicious Unniyappam, a sweet dish made of ghee, rice, and bananas.





5. Dodda Ganapati Temple, Bengaluru





Dodda Ganapati temple is a famous Ganesha temple in Basavangudi, Bengaluru, Karnataka, with a huge 18 feet high and 16 feet wide statue of Ganesha. This Ganapati temple is also a famous tourist spot visited by hordes of people every day. It is a belief that the statue has grown to its current size on its own and is also called Shakti Ganapati and Satya Ganapati. This huge Ganesha statue is carved out of a single stone. During Ganesha Chaturthi, the Ganesha idol is covered with 100 kg butter called Benne Alankara and is adorned with gold laces and buttons, making it a must-see spot when you visit Bengaluru.





6. Ashtavinayak – Eight Ganesha Temples





Ashtavinayak refers to the 8 famous Ganesha temples scattered across Maharashtra, India. Each of these 8 temples is named after 8 powerful forms of Ganesha. It is said that these 8 spots emerged on their own and are filled with Ganesha’s graceful blessings. Visiting and worshipping Ganapati in these sacred spots is believed to remove obstacles and bestow prosperity, happiness, and abundance.





7. Ucchi Pillayar Koil, Trichy





Ucchi Pillayar Koil is a famous Ganesha temple located on a hill in Trichy, Tamil Nadu. Also called as Rockfort temple and Malai Kottai, it was built around the 7th century and houses both shrines of Lord Ganesha and Lord Shiva. As per mythology, this rock is the place where Ganesha ran to from King Vibhishana after establishing Ranganathar in Sri Rangam. People visit this temple before starting any task for success and profit.





8. Ganesh Tok, Sikkim





Ganesha Tok is a famous Ganapati temple located in Sikkim, atop a 6500 ft hill from ground level. It is one of Ganesha's smallest temples, where only one devotee can stand and worship the deity at once. It is also an attractive tourist spot for visitors for the beautiful view of the temple's surrounding mountains.





9. Shree Vinayaka Devaru Temple, Karnataka





Shree Vinayaka Devaru temple is a 1500-year-old temple located in Idagunji, Northern Karnataka. Unlike Ganesha temples in other temples, the Ganesha statue here has only two arms, similar to the Gokarna temple statue. He holds a lotus bud in his right hand and has a modak (dumpling) in his left hand. Also, the vehicle of Ganesha, the rat cannot be seen below Ganesha’s statue here.





10. Sansthan Sridev Ganapatipule Temple, Maharashtra





Ganapatipule temple is located in Ratnagiri, Maharashtra. The specialty of this temple is the Ganesha statue faces west, unlike other temples where idols face east. This 400-year-old Ganesha statue is believed to be a Swayambhu or self-manifested.