How to update your mobile number in Aadhaar Card ?





Aadhaar is a unique identifier, given to every citizen of India as proof of his identity and to verify his/her address. Before Aadhar, voter ID card was used as a proof of identity. But after concerning that the voter ID card should be used for mainly voting purposes, then the government of India introduced this service. This Aadhaar card service is managed by an agency of government that is UIDAI (Unique Identification Authority of India) that comes under the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology. UIADI also provides the online facility of aadhar card Updation and aadhar card correction through online through aadhar self-service update portal SSUP

Nowadays, everything such as bank account, phone number, or any government document is attached with Aadhar. In short, it is mandatory to use government schemes and to verify the govt. documents. All the things are connected with one Aadhar.

To use government services digitally, your mobile number should be connected with your aadhaar. All the verification processes that are done online on the digital platform verify you by sending an OTP to your Aadhar registered mobile number. So if you misplace your number, then you cannot use digital services. To register your new mobile number with aadhaar, you need to visit the nearest Aadhar enrollment centre where you can register your new mobile number.





Steps to update your mobile number in Aadhaar Card ?

There are some basic steps by which you can update your mobile number. By using these steps, you update your number with the database of UIDAI.

1. Locate and go to the nearby Aadhaar enrollment centre.





2. Take the Aadhaar update form and the things that you want to change/update (here a mobile number).

3. After filling the form, submit it to the operator.

4. Do the process of biometric verification.

5. There is a fee of Rs. 50 for the service. Pay and get your work done.

6. After processing your request, the operator will give you the slip of acknowledgement that contains Update Request Number (URN).

7. You can use this URN to track the status of your update request.

8. It will take approx 90 days to update your new mobile number in the UIDAI's website.

After updating you will get a confirmation message from UIDAI and then you can download your e-aadhaar or use any digital service. You can also track the Aadhaar update status by dialing on UIDAI's toll-free number 1947.





