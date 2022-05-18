Amazon launches digital dukaans, pledges to digitise 1Cr SMBs by 2025

Amazon on Wednesday announced the rollout of 'digital dukaans' at its flagship annual event—Amazon Smbhav Summit 2022. A new initiative, Smart Commerce, launched by the Indian arm of the ecommerce giant is expected to transform local stores into digital stores.

The company says it wants to digitise one crore small businesses by 2025.

Commenting on this development, Amit Agarwal, SVP, India, and Emerging Markets, Amazon said, "Today, we are excited to launch Smart Commerce that will enable any store to truly become a digital dukaan, and serve customers with the best of Amazon no matter where they are – in their physical store, directly through their own online storefront, or on Amazon.in. We are just getting started and remain committed to our pledge to digitize one crore small businesses by 2025."

As part of this initiative, Smart Commerce is set to release its first band of solutions to help local stores digitise billing and inventory management, and deliver an enhanced in-store experience to their customers.

ALSO READ Karan Adani on handling legacy pressure, advice from his father

This will be followed by the launch of capabilities enabling them to create their own online storefront within minutes, and serve their customers through a simple voice and chat-based shopping experience.

The ecommerce giant, on the first day of the event, pledged to digitise 10 million MSMEs (micro, small and medium enterprises), generate $10 billion in cumulative exports from India, and create two million jobs in the country by 2025.

"The company is on track to fulfill these pledges and even go beyond in some areas," Amit said adding that Amazon recently doubled its exports pledge from $10 billion to $20 billion in the same time frame.

Dave Clark, CEO - Worldwide Consumer at Amazon reiterated India's role and position in the global spectrum. "India is the second-largest technology hub for Amazon globally with some of the most talented people," he said.

The Amazon Smbhav Summit 2022 will be held virtually on May 18 and May 19.