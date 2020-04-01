Fight against coronavirus: CII Karnataka creates a task force to work with the state government

The Confederation of the Indian Industry (CII) Karnataka has created a special taskforce to work closely with the government on the reduction in spread of coronavirus. The CII, in a statement, assured its support on the ground in the form of donations of medicines, personal protective gear, diagnostic test kits, and financial support.





A high-level delegation of CII-Karnataka, led by the Chairman Sandeep Singh and Vice Chairman Ramesh Ramadurai, met the Chief Secretary T M Vijay Bhaskar and assured the support of the industry to the government in its fight to contain the spread of COVID 19 in the state.





The government along with the industry has been proactively making the efforts to understand the requirements and the support needed, the CII said.





A report on industry recommendations which outlines the impact on each sector and possible steps to address the challenges has been shared with Department of Industries & Commerce, Government of Karnataka.





A meeting for ecommerce companies was conducted with commissioner industries, to understand their modus operandi and help them operate during the tough times.





According to the trade body, CII has been extending help to the companies covered under exempted items to facilitate their movement across the state, the statement said.





CII has also set up a fund for MSMEs to tackle the situation arising out of the COVID-19 outbreak. The Confederation will request all its members (mainly corporates) to contribute an amount from their CSR allocation for the fund, CII COVID Rehabilitation and Relief Fund (CRR).





MSME and exports had been an area of priority and policy advocacy is being done to help the sector.





CII has also set up a helpline for assisting the members and connecting them to the right departments for their queries to be handled and closed.





Regular updates are available on the CII website in terms assistance provided to their members, which could be a learning platform for other industries with similar issues, said the statement.