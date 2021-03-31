Post its stock market listing, Kalyan Jewellers plans to expand its retail footprint by 13 percent

By Press Trust of India|31st Mar 2021
The company said it plans to scale up existing operations in the tier-I cities, while will also focus on the Tier-II and Tier-III markets with mid-size showrooms.
Following its initial public offering (IPO), Kalyan Jewellers on Tuesday announced plans to expand its retail footprint by 13 percent in the first quarter of 2021-22 and add 14 new showrooms on April 24.


With the addition of these new outlets, the company will be present in 151 locations.


Kalyan Jewellers, in a statement, said the company recently raised Rs 1,175 crore through the IPO and most of its proceeds are earmarked towards enhancement of working capital.


The brand will enhance its working capital by Rs 500 crore in the first quarter, it said.

Kalyan Jewellers

Kalyan Jewellers Chairman and Managing Director TS Kalyanaraman (centre) and his sons Ramesh Kalyanaraman (left) and Rajesh Kalyanaraman

In the Tier-I cities, Kalyan Jewellers plans to launch a total of five new outlets including a flagship showroom, it said.


One more flagship showroom will be opened in Chennai and will also strengthen the brand's presence in Delhi, Mumbai, and Hyderabad, with a showroom each in Dwaraka, Matunga, Lower Parel Phoenix Palladium, and Dilsukhnagar.


Kalyan Jewellers said it will add nine showrooms across key locations like Noida (Uttar Pradesh), Nashik (Maharashtra), Jamnagar (Gujarat), Pathanamthitta (Kerala), Nagercoil, Madurai, and Trichy (Tamil Nadu), and Khammam as well as Karimnagar (Telangana).

Speaking about the company's expansion plans, Kalyan Jewellers Chairman and Managing Director TS Kalyanaraman said, "Kalyan Jewellers has a sizable presence across 21 states, and we are positive that we will be able to capitalise on the foundations that we have laid, and leverage our already established processes, purchase ecosystem and market understanding to aid growth momentum."

The company has also put in place strict hygiene measures across all showrooms, to ensure the safety of our customers, he added.


Currently, Kalyan Jewellers has 107 showrooms in India and 30 in the Middle East.

Edited by Megha Reddy

