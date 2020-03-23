How this 27-year-old went on to set up a Rs 150 Cr beer brand in 1 year

Medusa Beverages is a craft beer brand started in 2017. The brand is present in Delhi, Punjab, UP, and Chhattisgarh, and is now looking to expand to other states as well.

By Sindhu Kashyaap
23rd Mar 2020
  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

Even if beer makes for a great accompaniment for many a conversation, there are many impediments to the growth of the beer industry in India. Heavy regulations, import duties across states, and ban on advertising and distribution in 28 states of India make up some challenges. 


While distribution of beer is partially organised in some states, the government acts as a distributor in others and supplies it through its own channels. Thus, a lack of distribution channels is a major challenge in the beer industry.


It was while studying architecture that Avneet Singh realised that the field wasn’t his calling. So simultaneously, when he was 19, he started ‘Bella Peau’, a skincare product brand, by investing from his personal savings and taking a seed capital of Rs 2 lakh from his father. However, the product didn’t work and Avneet started a food and drinks café. 


Medusa Beverages

Avneet Singh

Also Read

How White Owl's cost-conscious approach for craft beer lovers disrupted a $900 million market


It was during this time that Avneet realised that there was a need for a beer brand in the market that catered to the needs of the younger crowd. So, in 2016, he managed to get a licence to start a liquor store in Delhi.  


Avneet founded Medusa Beverages in April 2017 and began its operations in January 2018. 


While the brand made a turnover of Rs 70 crore in 2018, it clocked Rs 150 crore in 2019 clearly showcasing that there was a huge demand for craft beer across the country.

After launching in Delhi, Medusa Beverages is now present in Punjab, UP, and Chhattisgarh. At 25, Avneet completed his B.Arch from Delhi University. However, he had started working in the field of multi-level-marketing from Class X.  

The market 

“Personally, I am very passionate about beer. There is a big gap in the market. Beer consumption is increasing by the day in India. The idea of launching a premium strong beer in the market will help us in reaching out to the major chunk of the population,” says Avneet.


“In the first year, we sold three lakh cases in Delhi. No brand in the past 20 years has achieved this feat in Delhi, and we are now looking for a bigger number this year. Also, we have the second highest canned beer sales in Delhi market,” adds Avneet.

The manufacturing 

The team works on contract or lease manufacturing. Avneet says they have a unit on lease, and their brewery is based out of Punjab.  “As of now, we are not planning to set up any brewery of our own. I believe it’s better to invest crores in brand development rather than investing in a brewery,” says Avneet.

The team has its own formula to make the beer. Avneet says they have their in-house team of brew masters who researched for almost a year and came up with the recipe. 


“Our beer is a combination of the best barley malt and imported hops from Germany,” says Avneet. India’s brew industry accounts for two to three percent of the country’s lager showcase which is to a great extent skewed towards the more grounded form. 

Packaging 

The inquisitiveness of the millennials has led to increase in production of lager. Raw materials account for 40 percent of the cost and the remaining goes in packaging and bottling. Medusa beer is priced between Rs 120 to Rs 150. 


Speaking about the packaging, Avneet adds, “We are into selling beer in cans as well as in bottles to sustain in the market, but my team is promoting cans now. A can, though more expensive than a glass bottle, is more hygienic and classy. In India, the bottle industry controls 82 percent of the market, while cans occupy the remaining 18 percent market. Among Indian-Made-Foreign Liquor (IMFL), there are no aluminum cans, only bottles exist. There is one more packaging that we have introduced in UP. A tetra pack for IMFL- just like a Frooti, in 180 ML.” 


The craft beer segment in the country is expected to reach $900.0 million by 2024, according to a report by Goldstein Research.


Medusa Beverages presently competes with Delhi-NCR based Bira and Mumbai-based White Owl, among others. 


Currently, Medusa focuses on wheat and lager beer, but will soon look to enter other markets as well. “We are planning to expand to five cities this year and will aim at a pan-India presence. We are coming up with different variants of the product as well,” says Avneet. 


(Edited by Javed Gaihlot)

  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Her love for street food made this PhD scholar build a Rs 5 Cr food brand

Sindhu Kashyaap

10 small-town businesses that are now multi-crore brands in India

Palak Agarwal

From hiring cobblers to make four pairs of shoes, how this footwear company became a Rs 700 Cr brand

Palak Agarwal

Cabinet approves production-linked incentives for electronics manufacturing firms

Press Trust of India
Daily Capsule
Beware: COVID-19 is knocking on our doors
Read Here

Latest

Updates from around the world

Starting with a small shop in Delhi, UBON is today present across 3,000 cities in India

Bhavya Kaushal

Cabinet approves production-linked incentives for electronics manufacturing firms

Press Trust of India

Soap makers reduce prices and increase production to fight coronavirus

Press Trust of India

From Make in India products to giving style and comfort: top SMB stories of the week

Palak Agarwal

These 10 brands from Punjab are giving a boost to India's small businesses

Bhavya Kaushal

Govt, big pvt firms owe Rs 6 lakh cr to MSMEs; Centre to address issue in 3 months: Gadkari

Team SMB

Sign up for our Daily Newsletter

Our Partner Events

Hustle across India
Fri Apr 24 2020

Maharashtra Startup Week 2020

Mumbai
Sat May 16 2020

BCIC EMERGING STARS Award

Bengaluru