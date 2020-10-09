Agriculture sector is crucial to the success of Aatmanirbhar Bharat, says minister Pratap Chandra Sarangi

Pratap Chandra Sarangi, Minister of State, Government of India, Dairy, Fisheries, Animal Husbandry, and MSME, gave away awards to top MSMEs that showcased innovation and sustainable solutions in different areas including co-working, healthcare, residential projects, electric vehicle, and other categories.





Congratulating the winners, he said,

"Aatmanirbhar Bharat is the vision of our honourable Prime Minister towards making India a self-reliant nation, and the Time2Leap Awards is an initiative that is in line with this towards recognising the efforts of our industry and encouraging them further."

"I believe the fundamental concept of Aatmanirbhar Bharat goes back to Bapu’s (Mahatma Gandhi) time wherein he told us that we should work in such a way that it benefits even the poorest in the country and society. One of the primary objectives of these awards is to encourage more production in India and to implement better recycling facilities," he added.

ALSO READ How the Aatmanirbhar stimulus package is helping MSMEs cope with COVID-19 and other top stories of the week

He added that India's agriculture sector, the farmers, and villages are crucial to the success of Aatmanirbhar Bharat in the long run.

The companies that won the award across different categories include Clear Tax (Best Tax Filing Software of the Year); The Hive (Best Co-Working Space of the Year); Vidhai Organic Super Store (Best Organic Supermarket of the Year); and Mukka Seafood (Best Seafood Exporter of the Year), among others.





The virtual award show was held at a pan-India level to gather startups and MSMEs spread across various verticals such as manufacturing, automobile, electronics, IT, real estate and construction, education, etc. in India.





The #Time2Leap Awards-MSME Edition was organised by Summentorpro Sales and Marketing Consultants. Volkswagen Bangalore and ProPMO Services were the showcasing and presenting partners, respectively.





The MSME sector is considered to be the backbone of the Indian economy. It contributes almost 30 percent to India's growth and has so far generated 11 crore jobs. But the coronavirus pandemic has crippled these small and medium enterprises such that their financial health has taken an enormous toll. The sector continues to wage a war against COVID-19 amidst the count of cases reaching to almost 90 lakh.