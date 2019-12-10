Prakriti E-Mobility to introduce 500 electric cabs in Delhi to combat air pollution

Prakriti E-Mobility Private Limited plans to come up with a fleet of electric vehicle cabs across Delhi-National Capital Region this month to combat air pollution.

The city-based startup will introduce 500 electric vehicles in the first phase and hopes to touch the 5,000-mark within the next two years, according to a statement.





The app-based electric vehicle cab services will be known as "EVERA".

"We wanted to provide customers with a delightful service and give them an opportunity to contribute to the cause of cleaner air as well. 'EVERA' as a service is not only focussed on getting customers from Point A to Point B but will also contribute towards the greater good of the planet," Nimish Trivedi, the Co-founder and CEO of Prakriti E-Mobility Private Limited, said.





Going big on zero emissions, the startup for the benefit of its prospective customers also claims to follow a strict policy of zero surge pricing and zero cancellations.

"The customers can book cabs without worrying about the hike in the price and they will have the ability to cancel the ride without paying for it," it added.

Also, realising that lack of a sound charging infrastructure in the country could be one of the roadblocks for the electric vehicles, the startup said it is already in talks for setting up its own charging infrastructure to reduce dependency on existing ones.





Earlier in November, top officials of Delhi, Punjab, and Haryana outlined before the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) steps taken by their states to check air pollution, including imposing fines on those burning stubble and sprinkling of water in identified "hotspots".





(Disclaimer: Additional background information has been added to this PTI copy for context)







