Issue of food safety delivered by ecommerce platforms raised in Rajya Sabha

Consumer Affairs Minister Ram Vilas Paswan said ecommerce food supply should be regulated and brought under food safety regulator FSSAI.

By Press Trust of India
7th Feb 2020
  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

The issue of quality, safety, and hygiene of food delivered via ecommerce platforms was raised in Rajya Sabha on Thursday, with Consumer Affairs Minister Ram Vilas Paswan saying his ministry will look into the matter.


During Zero Hour, CPI-M leader K Somaprasad said, "There is every chance of adulteration and that badly affects the interest of customers. So, urgent interference of the government is inevitable."


Bowl food


Online food supply should be regulated and should be brought under the food safety regulator FSSAI, he said, and urged the government to take "adequate measures to ensure fair price, quality and food safety on all online food delivery service platforms."


Stating that the issue concerns the general public, Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu asked the Consumer Affairs Minister to take note of the matter.


"It is not related to one state but the entire country. On one side, you cannot stop it as this is a facility for people, on the other side, some regulation has to be there," Naidu said.

To which Paswan said he will call a meeting on Friday and discuss the matter with the CPI-M leader as well as with officials.


Earlier, the CPI-M member said ecommerce business in India was growing at a fast rate. Online food ordering and delivery services have witnessed spurt and this business is expected to reach $2.7 billion this year.


"The changing lifestyle, increasing affinity of families to dine out and quick house delivery model has accelerated the online food delivery. But this sector is facing several issues," he said.


Neither online food delivery service companies nor restaurants are ready to assume the responsibility related to quality, safety, or hygiene standards of food, he said, adding this is a very serious issue.


Earlier in June last year, for the security and safety of health of the public, the government had established the FSSAI registration for every type of food business operators in India. All the traders, manufacturers, and restaurants who are involved in food business must obtain a 14-digit licence number that is printed on their food products.


Also Read

FSSAI asks food operators to be aware of fake websites

Also Read

Developing a concrete action plan to eliminate single-use plastic: FSSAI




  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Mithun Chakraborty's untold story of adopting a girl child from a garbage bin

Think Change India

Children in this Nagaland school grow their own organic vegetables for mid-day meals

Think Change India

These 5 Indian YouTubers are making us socially aware through their channels

Urvi Jacob

Cerebral palsy got Prasanth Kamath rejected by schools, today he is a celebrated app developer

Shruti Kedia
Daily Capsule
Decoding product roadmaps: What led to Ezetap's pivot
Read Here

Latest

Updates from around the world

Children in this Nagaland school grow their own organic vegetables for mid-day meals

Think Change India

Delhi-based Dristi is bringing change to villages by focusing on education and skill training

Krishna Reddy

This 13-year-old’s startup upcycles waste to make home décor products

Think Change India

Issues in making available technology, policy reforms to farmers: Niti Aayog member

Press Trust of India

Coronavirus outbreak hits India-China travel bookings

Press Trust of India

Karnataka CM launches scheme to provide doorstep delivery of govt services

Press Trust of India

Our Partner Events

Hustle across India
Tue Oct 08 2019

She Builds Tech Mentorship Program

Vijayawada
Tue Nov 19 2019

Zoholics

Mumbai
Thu Jan 09 2020

GIPC 2020

New Delhi
Thu Feb 13 2020

Future of Women 2020

Bangalore