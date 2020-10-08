Govt to skill 3 lakh migrant workers from 116 districts

By Press Trust of India|8th Oct 2020
The Minister for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship said his department has linked the skilling aspect to the Garib Kalyan Rozgar Abhiyaan (GKRA).
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Union Minister Mahendra Nath Pandey on Wednesday said plans are underway to skill, re-skill and up-skill three lakh migrant workers from 116 districts identified across the country.


The minister for skill development and entrepreneurship said his department has linked the skilling aspect to the Garib Kalyan Rojgar Abhiyaan (GKRA) launched earlier.


It will provide short-term training and recognition of prior learning to 1.5 lakh migrant workers each, from 116 districts in states including Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Odisha, Bengal, Jharkhand, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh.

"Preparations are complete in this regard. We will skill migrants who are unskilled, re-skill those having skill gaps and up-skill those who want to develop further skills," Pandey said.

He was addressing the annual general meeting of industry chamber PHDCCI via video conference.


The main motto behind all these initiatives is to develop capabilities and make India 'aatmanirbhar' or self-reliant in various spheres, said the minister.

migrant

Migrant worker returning home amid nationwide lockdown (Image: PTI)

ALSO READ

This initiative is tackling homelessness and solving the migrant crisis with affordable housing


Prime Minister Narendra Modi had in June launched the employment scheme for migrant workers, saying that during the coronavirus-induced lockdown the talent from cities returned to villages and it will now give a boost to development in rural areas.


The Garib Kalyan Rojgar Abhiyaan, with an outlay of Rs 50,000 crore, will be implemented on mission mode in 125 days in 116 districts.


The amount will be dedicated to building anganwadi centres, gram panchayat bhawans, railway works, national highway works, and water conservation projects.


The programme aims to restore the lost livelihoods of the migrant workers during the lockdown. It also aims to prepare for expansion and the development of livelihoods for the long run.


(Disclaimer: Additional background information has been added to this PTI copy for context)

Edited by Saheli Sen Gupta

India’s most prolific entrepreneurship conference TechSparks is back! With it comes an opportunity for early-stage startups to scale and succeed. Apply for Tech30 and get a chance to get funding of up to Rs 50 lakh and pitch to top investors live online.

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

People throng to Baba Ka Dhaba after a video of the elderly couple goes viral on social media

Think Change India

Social investing -- Innovating to bridge the gap between India and Bharat

Ratna Mehta

8 biggest scams that put India to shame

Shruti Kedia

It takes more than just a village to raise a child now, it takes the whole country

Puja Marwaha
Daily Capsule
Satyan Gajwani on steering India's largest consumer internet company Times Internet
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

Social investing -- Innovating to bridge the gap between India and Bharat

Ratna Mehta

How hospitals and diagnostic labs across India are managing biomedical waste amidst COVID-19

Roshni Balaji

People throng to Baba Ka Dhaba after a video of the elderly couple goes viral on social media

Think Change India

How Khan Academy’s LearnStorm is engaging students in fun learning at home

Anju Ann Mathew

These students from a village in Aurangabad can speak Japanese

Think Change India

Jharkhand teachers are ‘adopting’ remote students to make digital content accessible

Think Change India

Our Partner Events

Hustle Across India

17

Oct

Eximius 2020

IIM Bangalore

View Details