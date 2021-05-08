[YS Impact] Tamil Nadu CM contemplating free bus ride initiative for transgenders

The most common role media plays in society is that of a source of information, but it’s more than that. It also acts as a watchdog, influencer, and – most importantly, perhaps – the messenger of the citizens to the people in charge.

And that’s what the YourStory Tamil team did recently.

In response to YourStory Tamil Deputy Editor Induja Ragunathan’s tweet requesting that the state government expand its free bus ride for women scheme to include transgenders, Chief Minister and DMK President MK Stalin said the request would be considered and a decision would be made soon.

“[Google Translation] It has been the practice of the DMK government since time immemorial to think of transgender life in conjunction with women's welfare and rights. Thank you for paying attention to it. Transgender people, like women, will be considered for free travel and the appropriate decision will be made quickly,” TN Chief Minister MK Stalin said on Twitter.

MK Stalin, who was sworn in as the Chief Minister and took over office on Friday, began his tenure by signing a slew of initiatives to help the state. Apart from the free bus ride initiative for women passengers, the state government also announced a Rs 4,000 COVID-19 relief to 2.07 crore families.

Apart from this, reports revealed that COVID-19 treatment in private hospitals will be borne by the government under the Chief Minister Health Insurance Scheme.

Responding to the development, Induja said, “YourStory Tamil has covered several stories amid the pandemic about the plight of the transgenders who lost jobs, didn’t have access to food, and were facing financial constraints. Keeping all this in mind, I wanted to request the government to extend the free transportation scheme to them, thereby reducing their financial burden. Several people have requested the same and the government is now considering it. If approved, it could definitely be a huge help to them.”

She added that this initiative would definitely help the community as they would be able to take up jobs and commute longer distances without worrying about transportation costs.

Thanking the state government for its consideration and quick response, Induja said journalists needed to become the “voice for the voiceless”, adding that the government listening to people’s requests would definitely bring about immense change.